Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Asset monetisation of public sector enterprises process on, Lok Sabha informed

ANI | Updated: Jul 01, 2019

New Delhi [India], July 1 (ANI): The Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) is working on restructuring and asset monetisation of public sector enterprises for better management and competitiveness in the present world, Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman informed the Lok Sabha on Monday.
"Cabinet in its meeting on 28.02.2019 approved procedure and mechanism for asset monetisation of Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs) and public sector undertakings (PSUs)/other government organisations and immovable enemy properties, she said.
The policy framework lays down the institutional framework for the monetisation of the following: identified non-core assets of CPSEs under strategic disinvestment; and immovable enemy property under the custody of Custodian of Enemy Property (CEPI), MHA as per sub-section 6 of Section 8A of the Enemy Property Act, 1968.
The objective of the asset monetisation programme of the Government of India is to unlock the value of investment made in public assets which have not yielded appropriate or potential returns so far, she added.
As regards restructuring of PSEs, DIPAM issued guidelines on the Capital Restructuring of Central Public Sector Enterprises on 27.05.2016. These guidelines lay down general principles and mechanism for the capital restructuring of CPSEs regarding payment of dividend, issue of bonus shares, buyback of shares by CPSEs and shall apply to all corporate bodies where the government of India and/or government controlled one or more body corporate have the controlling interest.
As per the Budget Estimate for 2019-20, as announced in the Interim Budget, estimates for disinvestment proceeds has been kept at Rs 90,000 crore, further informed Sitharaman. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 01, 2019

NCMC is in line with idea of one nation, one card: Sitharaman

New Delhi [India], July 1 (ANI): The National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) has been launched in India with the tagline of 'one nation, one card,' said Union Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday.

Updated: Jul 01, 2019

Canada PNPs - a leading pathway to Canadian permanent residence...

Mohali (Punjab) [India] July 01(ANI/NewsVoir): Canada's Provincial Nominee Program (PNP) has grown exponentially since its establishment in the 1990s and now stands second only to the Federal Express Entry System as the leading pathway to Canadian permanent residence for skilled foreign workers.

Updated: Jul 01, 2019

Dr Krishna Saksena's book 'Whispers of Time' unveiled

New Delhi [India] July 01(ANI/NewsVoir): Dr Krishna Saksena today launched her new book 'Whispers of Time' at India International Centre in New Delhi.

Updated: Jul 01, 2019

Infrastructure output up 5.1 pc in May year-on-year

New Delhi [India], July 1 (ANI): Infrastructure output across the country grew 5.1 per cent in May from a year earlier, the Central government said on Monday.

Updated: Jul 01, 2019

Jaypee performs one-of-its-kind spinal treatment via Endoscopy

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India] July 01(ANI/NewsVoir): A 67 years old woman, experiencing severe pain in her left leg was brought to Jaypee Hospital, Noida.

Updated: Jul 01, 2019

GST revenue collections for June total Rs 99,939 crore

New Delhi [India], July 1 (ANI): Gross revenue on account of Goods and Services Tax (GST) totalled Rs 99,939 crore in June, up 4.52 per cent from Rs 95,610 crore in the corresponding period of last year, the Central government said on Monday.

Updated: Jul 01, 2019

Finance Commission to visit Madhya Pradesh from July 3 to 5

New Delhi [India], July 1 (ANI): The 15th Finance Commission headed by Chairman N K Singh will visit Madhya Pradesh from July 3 to 5 to have detailed meetings with Chief Minister Kamal Nath and other key stakeholders.

Updated: Jul 01, 2019

BFW announces a wholly owned subsidiary m2nxt Solutions

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] July 01(ANI/BusinessWire India): Bharat Fritz Werner Ltd (BFW), India's leading solution provider in the area of machine tools, announced the incorporation of a wholly owned subsidiary m2nxt Solutions.

Updated: Jul 01, 2019

Sensex jumps 292 points, pharma and financial stocks lead the rally

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 1 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices ended strong on Monday with shares of pharma and financial service companies leading the rally amid strong global cues coupled with investors awaiting the Union Budget this week.

Updated: Jul 01, 2019

No extra charge for digital transactions: Paytm

New Delhi [India], July 1 (ANI): Digital wallet Paytm on Monday denied reports that it will start charging users extra amount for digital transactions on its platform.

Updated: Jul 01, 2019

Survey reveals shocking disregard towards Road Safety

New Delhi [India] July 01(ANI/NewsVoir): More than 33 per cent of people in the age group of 18-35, are not aware of the Good Samaritan Law - the law offering protection to bystanders who chose to help victims of road accidents.

Updated: Jul 01, 2019

Centre extends RBI Deputy Governor Vishwanathan's tenure by a year

New Delhi [India], July 1 (ANI): The Centre on Monday extended the tenure of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Deputy Governor N S Vishwanathan by one year.

