Aster DM Healthcare launches Our New Earth microsite to coach people to transition to the new normal living post lock-down

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] May 21 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Aster DM Healthcare - one of the largest private, integrated healthcare service providers across the GCC and an emerging player in India has launched 'Our New Earth', a microsite dedicated to supporting individuals to function constructively as they try to make sense of the 'new normal' way of living, amidst the COVID -19 pandemic.

Users can take advantage of trusted sources of information under one umbrella that has been vetted and endorsed by Aster as your trusted healthcare guide and coach.

As the India government remains committed to slowing down the spread of the pandemic and is gradually looking to ease lockdown restrictions, the responsibility rests on the individual for protecting their own health and that of others around them as life continues.

People have been bombarded with a wealth of information from different sources on how to cope during the current circumstances, and the newly launched microsite is Aster's response to helping make life easier for people.

It provides a one-stop-shop platform offering verified content that will guide those looking for information on how to navigate life to ensure we can live better and thrive with this new reality of life.

"As people across the world continue to face daily challenges as a result of the COVID -19 pandemic, it is vital that we make our own wellbeing the number one priority on our task list. Daily routines have been turned upside down and we are being fed information constantly from many different sources - the news, our friends, social media, our employers. This can be overwhelming and that is why we decided to bring important content and advice that has been verified by healthcare professionals all under one roof, making it simple for people to digest and get the information they need to function positively in the world we are now living in. This pandemic has taught us that we need to go back to basics - whether it is washing our hands, sleeping well, eating well. This is actually a good time to cultivate better habits and nurture your health to a better place. As always, Aster DM Healthcare is extremely committed to offering its full support, for the well being of the community and it starts with health coaching. We all have different avatars and roles we play on a daily basis, and this site will enable you to look at useful information, exercises and suggestions to take care of all our relationships which impact us, directly or indirectly," said Alisha Moopen, Deputy Managing Director of Aster DM Healthcare while speaking about Our New Earth microsite initiative.

As the rules for how we live, work and socialise have dramatically changed in recent times and pose different challenges as a result of personal circumstances, Our New Earth microsite offers content that focuses on the role a person might play within society - as a family member, a parent, an employer or an employee.

It highlights that when an individual is mentally and physically healthy, it is easier for them to care better for family, to be a well-functioning employee or a considerate employer.

The site offers friendly guidance and top tips for defined roles on things like personal and mental hygiene, ways to cope with working from home or transitioning back to spending time in the office, how to create a balance between a child's schoolwork and running a household, as well as useful books to read and diet and nutrition advice.

In addition, the microsite also offers advisory on the safe functioning of top four sectors in the region which cannot operate without employees being on-site: Manufacturing, Retail, Construction and Services.

'Our New Earth' initiative is a part of Aster DM Healthcare's ongoing efforts to ensure the collective health and well-being of the community during the COVID -19 crisis.

Aster is already offering free telemedicine advisory to all members of the public in relation to any COVID -19 concerns. The group is also conducting more than 200 "virtual" consultations per day in areas including internal medicine, gastroenterology, pulmonology and endocrinology.

The service is proving extremely useful in managing chronic symptoms for patients who are unable to attend the clinic at present. This is in addition to the other initiatives that have been taken up by the organization to support the authorities like screening camps in densely populated areas; bringing in 88 medical professionals to support COVID -19 patients; triage, isolation and treatment of positive cases at Aster and Medcare facilities in Dubai, management of isolation camps and support in transferring positive patients in UAE and helping the community through distribution of essential supplies in both India and UAE.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

