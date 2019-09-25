Aster DM Healthcare signs lease agreements for two new hospitals in Bengaluru

Bengaluru (Karnataka), Sep 25 (ANI): Aster DM Healthcare, the third-largest healthcare company in India, is growing its presence in Karnataka with the introduction of two new hospitals.

For its fourth hospital, to be named as Aster KLE Hospital, the company has entered into an agreement with Karnataka Lingayat Education (KLE) Society">Karnataka Lingayat Education (KLE) Society which runs over 270 institutions across Karnataka, Maharashtra and New Delhi. A 25-year lease deed agreement has been signed with KLE Society.

The 600-bed hospital near KLE Dental College near Yeshwantpur will be Aster's 15th hospital in India and part of its global network of existing 25 hospitals, 115 clinics and 231 pharmacies. The hospital is scheduled to begin operations in April 2024.

"The establishment of the third and fourth hospitals in Bengaluru cements our promise to offer path-breaking medical technology and treatment, making quality healthcare easily accessible to the people in the region," said Dr Azad Moopen, Founder Chairman and Managing Director of Aster DM Healthcare.

Chairman of KLE Society Prabhakar Kore said the launch of the new hospital will be a vital blend of infrastructural, medical and technological excellence. KLE Society runs over 270 institutions across Karnataka and Maharashtra with over 1.25 lakh students and 16,000 employees



Aster DM Healthcare Ltd is one of the largest private healthcare service providers operating in multiple Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states and is an emerging healthcare player in India. Its facilities are manned by 20,330 workforces including 1,230 doctors from various geographies (ANI)

