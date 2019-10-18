Team AstroTalk
Team AstroTalk

AstroTalk stands tall with most accurate and foolproof future predictions

ANI | Updated: Oct 18, 2019 17:59 IST

New Delhi [India] Oct 18 (ANI/NewsVoir): Imagine the repeat rate of online astrology consultation exceeds that of the repeat order at Swiggy.
And that's exactly what happens if an authentic astrologer predicts your future most accurately without any fallacy. Sounds unbelievable!
AstroTalk is an online astrology app for future prediction, most precisely. With a pool of experienced professionals and industry's best astrologers, the two years old online app, AstroTalk, earning a whopping installation of 900,000+ and rated up to 4.7 out of 5 (highest in this industry) has become a table turner for a tech-graduate Puneet Gupta hailing from a service professional and end up being an IT entrepreneur.
This may sound common but the most interesting part is that a staunch disbeliever in Astrology happens to launch an Astrology online app. It all happened with Puneet when he came across an Astrologer Heena Gokhru, who has predicted that he would do well with IT business for the initial 2 years but then would struggle around a year after the departure of his Co-founder and that's exactly what has happened with him after he left his job from investment bank Nomura and BNP Paribas to start his own IT services partnership company, CodeYeti.
This IT firm did well for 2 years but then after his Co-founder left in March 2017, his business started to decline and this was the time when he realized Heena's prediction to be correct. Back in 2014, she had predicted that Puneet would do well again if he embarks on another online business. And that has what happened exactly when Puneet forayed into an online product. With foolproof prediction of Heena, he started believing in Astrology as a study of science and decided to pivot online astrology service consultation as an in-house product of his existing firm where Heena also became a part. He started believing, 'You don't choose Astrology, Astrology chooses you'.
Astrology is a science that studies the influence of the distant cosmic objects usually the movement of the stars and planets have on human lives and its effect on people that makes him follow and directs in a path for which he is destined to. With the exact occurrences of a series of events as predicted by his BNP ex-colleague, Heena, Puneet began to develop trust on this subject and he included online astrology consultation as an in-house product, AstroTalk.
It is a simple product where customers can see a list of 300+ astrologers on the portal. They can recharge their wallet to choose astrologers based on their reviews and ratings after screening their profile, call or chat with the latter enquiring about their future or discussing their problems to get solutions. With foolproof predictions, AstroTalk has become the best platform in the field of Astrology in less than 2 years as this sector has always been on high demand.
Focussed on the impact, AstroTalk aims to reach out to everyone who is undergoing a dark phase in life and add value to them. This online app has always concentrated on customer satisfaction. With this idea, the bootstrapped company has commenced providing first consultation free of cost to every Indian customer.
Hiring astrologers in the initial days has been difficult for AstroTalk as the rejection rate of astrologers was more than 80 per cent.
But later the process of recruiting the industry's best astrologers from India where multiple case studies and interviews are given for screening, it ensures prediction quality and communication skills that records some 20 registrations per day and ends up hiring about 1-2 astrologers, growing a whopping 300+ astrologers.
"We are growing at 25 per cent MoM in terms of revenue. Until recently, we didn't spend anything on marketing and our complete revenue was from repeat customers and user referrals. Now, we are focusing on marketing and providing free services to create more impact. Our next challenge is to become a household brand where people recognize us. We are currently generating USD 1 Million in annual profit," Puneet Gupta, Founder and CEO, AstroTalk.
Being the market leader in the field of online astrology consultation, AstroTalk has recently started providing the first consultation absolutely free to reach more customers and create a bigger impact and brand awareness.
"For scaling up the business and creating more brand awareness, our focus for the next 2 years would be on branding, marketing, and providing freebies," he added.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 19:07 IST

Kalpataru launches integrated mixed use township...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 18 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Leading developer Kalpataru has launched KalpataruParkcity, its integrated mixed use township project on Kolshet Road, Thane.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 19:06 IST

#JustEMI to fulfil all your aspirations this Diwali and shop...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 18 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending arm of Bajaj Finserv is making your Diwali more sparkling with a slew of festive offers if one shops via the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 19:00 IST

Make Your Diwali Thrilling with RummyBaazi.com

New Delhi [India] Oct 18 (ANI/BusinessWire India): With the festival of Diwali comes huge celebrations and festivities.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 18:57 IST

Datacultr wins the prestigious '2019 Red Herring Top 100 Asia Award'

New Delhi [India] Oct 18 (ANI/NewsVoir): Datacultr, the leading PaaS for consumer lending companies, has been honoured as a winner of the prestigious 2019 Red Herring Top 100 Asia award.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 18:52 IST

Plutus Desk - a platform for legal services launched

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 18 (ANI/NewsVoir): Getting legal services in the country has never been smooth sailing, on a personal or professional level but not anymore as Plutus Groups has just launched Plutus Desk - an industry changing, technological advanced Platform in the field of legal s

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 18:48 IST

The Hero Campus challenge returns to nurture the business...

New Delhi [India] Oct 18 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Hero MotoCorp, the world's largest two-wheeler manufacturer, has announced the fifth edition of the popular The Hero Campus Challenge (THCC).

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 18:45 IST

Angelina Jolie wears platinum jewellery to the Maleficent Premieres

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 18 (ANI/NewsVoir): Angelina Jolie wore Platinum jewellery from Robert Procop to the world premiere of Maleficent: Mistress of Evil in Los Angeles, on September 30th.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 18:42 IST

ASAL by Abu Sandeep x Motisons Jewellers - The Collaboration

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 18 (ANI/NewsVoir): The ASAL by Abu Sandeep collaboration with Motisons Jewellers from Jaipur was announced as ASAL, the diffusion label by Abu Sandeep, unveiled its debut Bridal Collection at an exclusive fashion event with The Wedding Junction Show.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 18:19 IST

L&T Technology Services continues double-digit revenue growth in Q2 FY20

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 18 (ANI): L&T Technology Services (LTTS) on Friday announced a net profit of Rs 206 crore in the July to September quarter, up 8 per cent in the year-ago period.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 18:07 IST

An Incredible musical journey at Fairmont Jaipur for Accor's...

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India] Oct 18 (ANI/NewsVoir): Recently, Le Club AccorHotels invited its valued members for an exclusive two nights stay experience in association with MTV India Music Summit 2019 from October 04 to 06 at the fabulous Fairmont Jaipur.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 17:52 IST

Schneider Electric and NetApp collaborate to revolutionise...

New Delhi [India] Oct 18 (ANI/NewsVoir): Schneider Electric, the leader in digital transformation of energy management and automation, today announced its collaboration with NetApp to deliver the pre-validated Optimized Edge for NetApp HCI solution, which is built on NetApp's hyperconverged infrastruc

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 17:43 IST

Ambuja Cements reports 31 pc jump in Q2 profit at Rs 235 crore

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 18 (ANI): Ambuja Cements Ltd, a part of the global conglomerate LafargeHolcim, on Friday reported 31 per cent jump its net profit at Rs 235 crore during the July to September quarter compared to Rs 179 crore the year-ago period.

Read More
iocl