Yeshwant Mane, Dr Pallavi Mane , Dr Pramod Patil and Dr Aniruddha Bhandarkar.
Atharva IVF crossed figures of over a live 1000 test tube babies

ANI | Updated: Oct 09, 2019 18:24 IST

Nasik (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 09 (ANI/NewsVoir): Changing lifestyles, stressful work and personal environment, increased consumption of alcohol, tobacco and rising levels of obesity, among other factors, are leading to a drastic rise in infertility cases across the country.
Besides, medical conditions such as poly-cystic ovarian syndrome, endometrial tuberculosis and sexually transmitted infections too are adding to infertility problems.
Earlier there were very few treatment options available on infertility, so it was extremely hard for women to overcome from problem of infertility. Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), Endometriosis, STIs (sexually transmitted infections), other infections in the reproductive system, unhealthy body weight and other unknown causes because of these issues many couple may miss the chances from the joy of being a parenthood. Yet, presently there have been numerous progressive advancements in the field of infertility treatment with the goal that couples can see ray of hope to have baby.
According to the Indian Society of Assisted Reproduction, infertility affects 10 to 14 percent of the Indian population (as of 2018). In urban areas, one out of every six couples is reported to be affected with infertility. The advent of assisted reproductive techniques (ART) has resulted in significant adoption of these services and driven a large from Indian couple. Nasik is emerging as the prime preferable location for Maharashtra as well as all over India for patients of IVF treatment.
Atharva IVF Center is one of the India's largest networks of in-vitro fertilization ('IVF') centers. They offer a wide variety of infertility treatments, including advanced IVF technology. Atharva IVF currently operates at Nasik district in Maharashtra and has completed nearly 5000 IVF cycles in the last 8 Years. Atharva IVF has a staff of 35, including specialists. Atharva IVF is dedicated to providing its patients with the best medical treatment and care to fulfill their parenthood dreams. Atharva IVF treatments and services are delivered in an ethical, professional and caring environment by a team of IVF specialists, sonologists, embryologists, nurses, counselors and others who are leaders in their fields.
"IVF Treatment is a single solution for various infertility conditions. Hence thousands of procedures are performed regularly across India. In India, patients are becoming more aware and opting for this procedure as a permanent solution of infertility issues. In the Eastern Region, slowly people are coming forward to seek support for infertility," said Dr Pallavi Mane, Infertility Specialist, and Gynecologist.
1"There are many times couples face frustration, confusion, and heartache as they embark upon the process of parenthood, yet there are miracles stories around the world when a family gets blessed with a child after years of trying to conceive, thanks to In-Vitro Fertilization treatment," she added.
"According to research, it has been found that the success rate is increasing in every age group as the techniques are refined and doctors become more experienced. The humble service and the basis of modern infertility knowledge Atharva IVF Center has become a perfect IVF treatment provider. Atharva IVF Center has crossed the figure of 1000 live test-tube babies. Out of this total the delivered patient is 692 and baby born in single 386, 304 twins (608 babies) and 02 triplets (6 babies)," Dr. Yeshwant Mane, Endoscopy and Infertility Specialist, as well as Chairman and Managing Director of Atharva IVF Center.
"We at Atharva IVF Center have always believed in giving the best to the patients. We always focus on patient safety and outcomes. We feel satisfied when we see happiness on the couple's faces," he added.
The reasons for increased requirement of IVF services by 2019 are medical, environmental and lifestyle related factors. There is an increase in number of PCOS, ovulation disorders, hypo/hyperthyroidism, Endometriosis, hormonal insufficiency in women and erectile dysfunction, altered semen parameters like count, motility & morphology in men. Environmental factors such as overexposure to pollutants and overuse of pesticides are prime reasons for a spike in infertility.
"IVF is a large and fast-growing opportunity in India that we believe has the ability to make a lasting positive impact on the lives of millions of people," said Dr Pramod Patil, Consultant and Gynecologist at Atharva IVF Center.
