ATP to host the 5th annual regional assessment conference in Delhi on December 20

New Delhi [India], Dec 16 (ANI/NewsVoir): The Association of Test Publishers (ATP), an international, non-profit organization will host the fifth annual India-ATP conference in Delhi this week. Titled 'Global Standards for Assessments in a Digital First World: A Future Perspective', the event will be held on December 20 2019, at the India Habitat Centre in New Delhi.

The ATP is an association of test publishers representing providers of tests, assessment tools and related services.

"I-ATP is the biggest and the only one of its kind in the industry, given their focus on the present and future state of assessments in both the corporate world and education space," said Soumitra Roy, General Manager, Prometric India and SAARC.

"This conference provides a platform for workplace and educational leaders to synergise and learn together about standards and best practices for assessments," he said.

"We are pleased to announce our chief guest for this event, Manish Sisodia, Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi. With his presence, we hope to make this year's conference most valuable to attendees," he added.

One of the keynote speakers for this event, which will be held in the silver oak room of India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road is Dr Jonathan Schmidgall, Research Scientist at the Center for English Language Learning and Assessment in Research and Development, at US-based ETS.

In his role at ETS, Jonathan directs research for the TOEIC testing program-the world's leading global standard of measurement of English proficiency for everyday and workplace communication skills-and their suite of assessments.

In his session, "Can a global assessment framework aid employability in India?" Dr Schmidgall will explain how an English-language assessment, when designed and used appropriately, can provide information to corporations to support learning and development benchmarking, and help with hiring decisions regarding an individual's ability to use English effectively in relevant contexts at workplace.

"In large-scale surveys of employers, effective English communication skills are consistently valued and ranked highly across sectors and throughout our global economy," said Schmidgall.

"English-language skills have been crucial for participation in global business and critical for interacting with stakeholders, customers and colleagues. For organizations seeking tests designed to evaluate English proficiency that is comparable across the world, TOEIC assessments are the right tool to do so. The assessments are research-backed and designed to provide data that is critical to organizations for informed decision-making," Schmidgall added.

"There are many international presenters to look forward to at this conference who will explore relevant topics and cutting edge technologies that are impacting higher education and its relationship to the workplace in our emerging digital society," said ATP CEO William G Harris, PhD.

Dr Harris noted that the aim of ATP globally is to promote and develop testing and assessment best practices and to facilitate an environment that would benefit test-takers, businesses, educational organizations, and society in general.

The one-day program will present sessions and workshops from event sponsors including Prometric, The College Board, Internet Testing Systems, MeritTrac, No Paper Forms, Pearson VUE and OpenEyes Software Solutions. Prometric is a founding member of I-ATP and is also one of the sponsors of the event.

Delegates will receive a Certificate of Completion at the conclusion of this one-day event.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

