Attend The Mommy Network Pop-up as they launch Neha Dhupia's first 'Freedom to Feed' booth

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 17:55 IST

Macroeconomic uncertainties impact global non-ferrous metal...

New Delhi [India], Oct 3 (ANI): Macro-economic uncertainties as well as weaker sentiments due to on-going trade wars have led to slowdowns in global consumption growths of aluminium and copper at 1.1 per cent and 0.5 per cent respectively during H1 CY19 from 4 per cent and 2.3 per cent growth register