Primary articles inflation in August was at 6.43 pc versus 5.03 pc in July
Primary articles inflation in August was at 6.43 pc versus 5.03 pc in July

August wholesale inflation remains flat at 1.08 pc

ANI | Updated: Sep 16, 2019 13:16 IST

New Delhi [India], Sep 16 (ANI): The wholesale price-based inflation in August was flat at 1.08 per cent on a month-on-month basis, the government said on Monday.
The official Wholesale Price Index (WPI) for all commodities for August rose by 0.2 to 121.4 from 121.2 for the previous month, said a statement issued by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.
"The annual rate of inflation based on monthly WPI for August remained unchanged at 1.08 compared to July, and 4.62 per cent during the corresponding month of the previous year. Build up inflation rate in the financial year so far was 1.25 per cent compared to a build up rate of 3.27 per cent in the corresponding period of the previous year," it said in a statement.
The primary articles inflation in August was at 6.43 per cent versus 5.03 per cent in July.
The rate of inflation based on WPI food index with a weightage of over 24 per cent consisting of food articles from primary articles group and food product from manufactured products group increased from 4.54 per cent in July to 5.75 per cent in August.
The index for manufactured products with a weightage of over 64 per cent declined by 0.3 per cent to 117.8 in August from 118.1 for the previous month.
Meanwhile, the index for fuel and power with a weightage of over 13 per cent rose by 0.1 per cent in August to 100.7 from 100.6 in July, said the statement. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 13:51 IST

Product of the year launches new and impactive intiative with...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Sept 16 (ANI/BusinessWire India): A platform that has championed Innovation for over 30 years in more than 40 countries launched an innovative new initiative called 'Learning, Leadership And Marketing' in Mumbai this week.

Read More

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 13:27 IST

Current slowdown cannot be tackled by monetary policy alone: SBI report

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sep 16 (ANI): The country's largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) said on Monday the contemporary issue for macroeconomists is to exclusively focus on assuring adequate aggregate demand as the current slowdown cannot be tackled by monetary policy in isolation.

Read More

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 12:17 IST

Secure Your Credit Cards and Documents With Purse Care From Bajaj Finserv

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] Sept 16 (ANI/BusinessWire India): If you frequently travel by public transport, be it metro, local trains or buses, you may be wary of losing your purse.

Read More

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 12:03 IST

Oil prices surge after attack on Saudi facilities disrupts global supply

Doha [Qatar], Sep 16 (ANI): Oil prices surged more than 15 per cent to their highest level in nearly four months after an attack on Saudi Arabia's oil facilities that knocked out more than five per cent of global oil supply.

Read More

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 10:56 IST

China's continued slowdown, tensions with US increase spillover...

Singapore, Sep 16 (ANI): Moody's Investors Service said in a new report on Monday that the recent escalation of trade tensions between the United States and China will further cloud the trade and economic outlook in Asia with a predominantly negative effect at the sector level.

Read More

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 10:23 IST

Sensex and Nifty slip, oil firms under pressure after Saudi attack

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sep 16 (ANI): Equity indices were on a weak note during early hours on Monday as global oil prices surged to four-month high after a strike on the world's biggest oil facility in Saudi Arabia removed about 5 per cent of global supplies.

Read More

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 18:05 IST

Centre should take CMs' views on changing Finance Commission's...

New Delhi [India], Sep 14 (ANI): Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh said on Saturday that the Centre should have taken suggestions from state chief ministers before amending the terms of reference for the 15th Finance Commission.

Read More

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 17:55 IST

Dubai-like annual shopping festival to be held in India

New Delhi [India], Sep 14 (ANI): India will have its own version of an annual shopping festival on the lines of the one hosted by Dubai.

Read More

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 17:10 IST

Government keen to bring India among top 25 countries in ease of...

New Delhi [India], Sep 14 (ANI): NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant on Saturday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is keen that India is in the top 50 countries in the ease of doing business in the next two years and governments' next target is to bring the country among the first 25 in next five yea

Read More

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 16:57 IST

Govt announces new measures to boost exports and realty sector

New Delhi [India], Sep 14 (ANI): In a bid to arrest the current slowdown, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday announced the government's third set of measures to revive the economy with a renewed focus on exports and realty sector.

Read More

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 16:09 IST

Truth behind 6 common loan against property myths

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] Sept 14 (ANI/BusinessWire India): When you require significant financing, a loan against property is a good loan to opt for.

Read More

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 14:58 IST

Linen Club - The largest linen fabric brand now open at Khan...

New Delhi [India] Sept 14 (ANI/NewsVoir): "Linen Club"- The premium linen fabric brand from the Aditya Birla Group launched its exclusive store in Khan Market, Delhi today. A pioneer in the industry, Linen Club is India's largest linen fabric brand and is synonymous with the finest quality linen. This

Read More
iocl