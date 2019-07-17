Author Sunil Mishra's book 'Who Stole My Job' enters second print run

New Delhi [India] July 17 (ANI/NewsVoir): Srishti Publishers and Distributors, India's leading publishing house today announced the second print run of 'Who Stole My Job' by nationally acclaimed author Sunil Mishra.

The book was first released in April 2019 and has received a very positive response from readers across the globe. The book is available across all leading online platforms and offline stores.

'Who Stole My Job' is a work of business fiction that relates to new technological disruptions in the age of artificial intelligence and their impact on daily and work lives. The book has been widely acclaimed and has received accolades from Prof Debashis Chatterjee, Mohandas Pai and Vivek Wadhwa.

The author, Sunil Mishra has over two decades of experience with leading business consulting and technology organizations like McKinsey and Co., Accenture, Infosys and Oracle. He currently leads a team in Finacle, Infosys that works with the start-up ecosystem and product incubation.

"This is a book that I have put a lot of heart and soul into. I have been eagerly looking forward to putting this one out for my readers, especially after the overwhelming feedback received for my previous book. I am extremely happy to know that my latest book too, has been receiving positive feedback already. This book is inspired by my years and years of experience in the IT and corporate world. I am confident that this book will relate to a lot of my readers and I do hope everyone likes it", said Sunil Mishra.

Sunil Mishra is also the author of the bestselling travel memoir 'Transit Lounge' which is a personal account of his travels to over 30 countries across six continents. The book consists of short incidents, observations and reflections after travelling to countries in Africa, South America, Asia and Europe over the course of 15 years. The book was among the top bestsellers in the 'Travel Novels' category.

Sunil Mishra is #MentorOfChange as selected by Atal Innovation Mission, Niti Aayog. He is also a start-up mentor at IIM Lucknow - SIDBI center of innovation. Sunil has been invited as a keynote speaker and resource person across various prestigious institutes and events. He has done B.Tech from IIT (ISM) Dhanbad and MBA from IIM-Lucknow.

