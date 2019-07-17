‘Who Stole My Job’ by Sunil Mishra
‘Who Stole My Job’ by Sunil Mishra

Author Sunil Mishra's book 'Who Stole My Job' enters second print run

ANI | Updated: Jul 17, 2019 12:50 IST

New Delhi [India] July 17 (ANI/NewsVoir): Srishti Publishers and Distributors, India's leading publishing house today announced the second print run of 'Who Stole My Job' by nationally acclaimed author Sunil Mishra.
The book was first released in April 2019 and has received a very positive response from readers across the globe. The book is available across all leading online platforms and offline stores.
'Who Stole My Job' is a work of business fiction that relates to new technological disruptions in the age of artificial intelligence and their impact on daily and work lives. The book has been widely acclaimed and has received accolades from Prof Debashis Chatterjee, Mohandas Pai and Vivek Wadhwa.
The author, Sunil Mishra has over two decades of experience with leading business consulting and technology organizations like McKinsey and Co., Accenture, Infosys and Oracle. He currently leads a team in Finacle, Infosys that works with the start-up ecosystem and product incubation.
"This is a book that I have put a lot of heart and soul into. I have been eagerly looking forward to putting this one out for my readers, especially after the overwhelming feedback received for my previous book. I am extremely happy to know that my latest book too, has been receiving positive feedback already. This book is inspired by my years and years of experience in the IT and corporate world. I am confident that this book will relate to a lot of my readers and I do hope everyone likes it", said Sunil Mishra.
Sunil Mishra is also the author of the bestselling travel memoir 'Transit Lounge' which is a personal account of his travels to over 30 countries across six continents. The book consists of short incidents, observations and reflections after travelling to countries in Africa, South America, Asia and Europe over the course of 15 years. The book was among the top bestsellers in the 'Travel Novels' category.
Sunil Mishra is #MentorOfChange as selected by Atal Innovation Mission, Niti Aayog. He is also a start-up mentor at IIM Lucknow - SIDBI center of innovation. Sunil has been invited as a keynote speaker and resource person across various prestigious institutes and events. He has done B.Tech from IIT (ISM) Dhanbad and MBA from IIM-Lucknow.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 12:43 IST

L&T led joint venture bags contract for largest desalination...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 17 (ANI): A joint venture between L&T Construction and Tecton Engineering and Construction LLC of the United Arab Emirates has secured a significant contract for a 100 million litres per day (MLD) desalination plant from Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation.

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 11:57 IST

Greaves Cotton seeks relaxations on buyback from SEBI, Finance Ministry

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 17 (ANI): Engineering major Greaves Cotton has sought some relaxations on its buyback plan from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) and the Ministry of Finance.

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 10:55 IST

Suzlon defaults on $172 million bonds, may offload stake

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 17 (ANI): Renewable energy solutions provider Suzlon has failed to pay the principal amount of 172 million dollars for outstanding bonds which was due on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 10:24 IST

Nifty crosses 11,690 mark, Yes Bank gains over 2 pc

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 17 (ANI): Equities traded with a positive bias during early hours on Wednesday as investors waited for fresh indications from India Inc on Q1 corporate results.

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 17:58 IST

Headstream Technologies bags International Achievers Award for...

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India] July 16 (ANI/NewsVoir): Headstream Technologies Pvt Ltd, a Chennai-based technology startup, has bagged the Leading Emerging Indian Company of the Year 2019 from the International Achievers Conference, a not-for-profit forum that works for the promotion of Indian businesse

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 17:57 IST

Fiinovation partners with leading automotive Tyre manufacturer...

New Delhi [India] July 16 (ANI/NewsVoir): Innovative Financial Advisors Pvt Ltd (Fiinovation) partnered with a leading automotive tyre, tubes manufacturer, recently for the evaluation of its three CSR projects running in the Rajsamand district of Rajasthan.

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 17:56 IST

TECNO PHANTOM 9 Debuts on Flipkart at Rs 14999

New Delhi [India] July 16 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Following the successful launch of the flagship 'PHANTOM 9' by TECNO, the global premium smart phone brand, TECNO Phantom 9 will go live for sale on Flipkart starting July 17th, 2019.

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 17:43 IST

Panagariya disapproves Budget proposal to tax super-rich, bats...

New Delhi [India], July 16 (ANI): Former Vice Chairman of Niti Aayog Arvind Panagariya on Tuesday said that India must encourage wealth creation by lowering income tax rates and surcharge if it aspires to become a five trillion dollar economy in the next five years.

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 17:08 IST

Missa More - India's Instagram Fashion Store

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] July 16 (ANI/NewsVoir): As rightly said, "Don't wait for the opportunity, create it" - this wonderful duo is living up to this quoted line.

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 17:08 IST

Indian CFOs plan to increase spend to support topline growth in...

New Delhi [India] July 16 (ANI/NewsVoir): Senior finance executives remain optimistic about the economy, the outlook for their companies and their investments for the future, according to the 2019 Global Business and Spending Outlook, a survey released by American Express and Institutional Investor Th

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 17:06 IST

AMG Corporation unveils new identity of its flagship brand Premier Plus

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] July 16 (ANI/NewsVoir): After a decade of operations, AMG Corporation has revamped the logo of its flagship brand Premier Plus to consolidate and grow its position in the automotive aftermarket industry.

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 16:41 IST

Sensex closes above 39,000 mark, Yes Bank gains 14 pc

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 16 (ANI): Equity traded with a positive bias on Tuesday as investors shrugged off trade data release a day earlier while hoping for an additional interest rate cut by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) next month.

Read More
iocl