Auto Majors bet on HnS Tech's Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality apps to boost sales

Oct 14, 2019

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India] Oct 14 (ANI/NewsVoir): At a time when India's automobile sector is reeling under a severe recession, the Chennai-based HnS Technologies, a leading digital solutions provider for the automobile industry in India, is helping the auto majors to boost their sales by offering its artificial intelligence (AI) - based virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), and mixed reality (MR) solutions in the areas of marketing and customer relationship management.
HnS has been working with auto majors such as Audi, Toyota, Ford, Tata Motors, and Mahindra and Mahindra in developing various digital solutions for over two decades. However, in the wake of the recession, and with the emergence of NewGen customers, the company has stepped up its futuristic Web and Mobile App solutions.
The Apps feature high-end simulation, animations, photorealistic 3D images, mesmerizing visuals, and interactivity in providing tech specifications, comparative feature, gallery and testimonials to the customers. They also let customers configure cars and see them in actual environment.
Currently, the solutions are used by thousands of staffs at over 2000 plus automobile showrooms of different automobile brands across India.
G. Sundarrajan, CEO, HnS Technologies, explained that auto majors launch new models at a faster rate, and the new models are mind bogglingly rich in features.
"It is not possible for a marketer to educate himself on all the features quickly and educate the customers in turn. Sometimes they forget, and for the want of time, they skip steps involved in the presentation of the models. It also happens that customers would like to explore the models on their own, at their own phase, from their own place before or after a visit to a dealer's showroom. In these contexts, technology can come handy," added G. Sundarrajan.
"HnS's Web and Mobile Apps ensure that customers get the complete picture about the models, without which they are not going to take a buying decision confidently. Using the mirroring feature, the showroom executives can stream the digital content onto a digital wall and showcase all the features of the car," he added.
The Apps also enable that the customers to experience all the features of a car without the intervention of sales executives. They let customers compare the features of a particular car model of say, Audi, with the models of other competing brands, and arrive at the buying decisions.
For the showroom managers, the solutions offer a fool-proof system to monitor and manage the sales process; plan the day to day activities of the sales staff in achieving the overall sales target. The staff at the showrooms can carry out the recommended steps in marketing and customer relationships, follow-up and manage enquiries without skipping any steps.
"In essence, we help auto majors understand the customers better, redefine customer experience (CEX), and thus, achiever better sales conversion," concluded Sundarrajan.
HnS's solutions result in co-ordination between different departments involved in the sales journey, such as insurance, finance, accessories, and sales. They also help in delivery, post sales, diagnostics and guided repairs.
Oct 14, 2019

