Weak consumer sentiment and tight liquidity conditions have led to inventory pile-up
Weak consumer sentiment and tight liquidity conditions have led to inventory pile-up

Auto majors report sliding sales in August amid slowdown

ANI | Updated: Sep 02, 2019 13:24 IST

New Delhi [India], Sep 2 (ANI): Sagging consumer sentiment amid economic slowdown has led major automobile manufacturers to report significant decline in sales during August.
Tata Motors reported a 49 per cent slump in its domestic sales on a year-on-year basis at 29,140 units. The commercial vehicles' sales dipped 45 per cent to 21,824 units, it said. It sold 7,316 passenger vehicles in August, showing a decline of 58 per cent from 17,351 units during the year-ago month.
"Subdued demand sentiment due to poor freight availability, lower freight rates and a general slowdown in the economy continued to hamper commercial vehicle demand," said its President of commercial vehicles business division Girish Wagh.
Maruti Suzuki India too reported 32.7 per cent decline in its vehicle sales last month. The company sold 106,413 units including exports compared with 158,189 vehicles in August 2018.
Of the total off-take, domestic sales fell nearly 36 per cent to 94,728 automobiles. Domestic passenger vehicle sales were down 36.1 per cent at 93,173 units from 1,45,895 during the corresponding month last year, the company said in a statement.
Similarly, Mahindra and Mahindra's (M&M) domestic sales declined 26 per cent in August year-on-year. It sold 33,564 vehicles during the month against 45,373 units in the year-ago month.
"The auto industry continued to be subdued in August due to several external factors," Veejay Ram Nakra, Chief of Sales and Marketing at the automotive division. "We are optimistic and hopeful of a good festive season going ahead."
M&M also reported 17 per cent fall in its farm equipment sector. It sold 13,871 tractors in the domestic market during August 2019 compared to 16,375 units in the same month of last year, marking a 15 per cent decline. The exports of tractors declined by 33 per cent to 946 units from 1,410 in August 2018.
The auto industry employs over 3.5 crore people directly and indirectly. Representatives of major automobile manufacturers have urged Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and sought lowering of Goods and Services Tax (GST) from 28 per cent to 18 per cent. She said in Chennai on Sunday that the GST Council will take a call on the issue.
The slowdown in auto sales stems from a severe liquidity crunch in the non-banking financial sector which has dried up lines of credit to both auto dealers and potential car buyers.
On August 23, Sitharaman announced that government departments will be allowed to buy new vehicles, automobiles purchased till March 31 next year can avail the benefit of additional depreciation of 15 per cent with total depreciation up to 30 per cent, and BS-IV vehicles bought till March 31 next year will remain operational for their entire registration period.
(ANI)

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 13:43 IST

Importance of Availing LifeCare Finance from Bajaj Finserv

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] Sept 2(ANI/BusinessWire India): Having a life insurance policy, health insurance cover, mutual funds portfolio and equity investments are considered to be priorities by individuals while planning their finances.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 13:25 IST

Asia's only 5th Generation - VR based simulator centre launched...

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India] Sept 2(ANI/NewsVoir): Asia's first 5th Generation - Virtual Reality based Advanced Driver Training Simulator Centre was launched by Rtn G Chandramohan, Rotary Governor, Rotary International District 3232, at the Automobile Association of Southern India Centre (AASI), Chenn

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 13:23 IST

GDSC-2019: Conference on Network Marketing Industry and its...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Sept 2(ANI/NewsVoir): Xqbic Ventures Pvt Ltd, in partnership with Finlaw Consultancy Pvt Ltd and Institute of Direct Sales OU is organizing a Global Direct Sale Conference on 23rd of September, 2019 at Holiday Inn, Mumbai.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 12:52 IST

Manufacturing PMI dips to 15-month low in August: IHS Market

New Delhi [India], Sep 2 (ANI): The expansion in Indian manufacturing sector fell to its slowest in 15 months during August as demand and output grew at their weakest pace amid increasing cost pressures, according to IHS Markit India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) released on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 11:34 IST

Edelweiss Group, Central Bank of India partner to co-lend to MSMEs

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 2 (ANI): ECL Finance, a subsidiary of Edelweiss Financial Services, and government-owned Central Bank of India have signed an agreement for priority sector lending to micro, small and medium enterprise (MSME) customers.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 11:07 IST

SPML Infra bags World Bank funded power project orders worth Rs 177 crore

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Sep 2 (ANI): SPML Infra Ltd said on Monday it has received new project orders worth Rs 177.4 crore from Jharkhand Urja Sancharan Nigam Ltd for 132/33 kilovolt substation projects.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 10:21 IST

Stock market closed on account of Ganesh Chaturthi

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sep 2 (ANI): Stock markets were closed for trading on Monday on account of Ganesh Chaturthi festival.

Read More

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 10:27 IST

Moody's assigns provisional Baa1 with stable outlook to ONGC's...

Singapore, Sept 1 (ANI): Moody's Investors Service has assigned a provisional Baa1 senior unsecured rating to the proposed two billion dollars (about Rs 14,400 crore) medium-term note (MTN) programme established by Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) and its subsidiary ONGC Videsh Limited.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 17:42 IST

PNB's board to meet soon on merger with Oriental Bank, United Bank

New Delhi [India], Aug 31 (ANI): Punjab National Bank (PNB) will soon hold a board meeting to consider its amalgamation with Oriental Bank of Commerce and United Bank of India.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 15:42 IST

GVK awards major contract to L&T for Navi Mumbai International Airport

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 31 (ANI): Leading conglomerate GVK's step-down subsidiary Navi Mumbai International Airport Pvt Ltd (NMIAPL) has awarded the engineering, procurement and construction contract for the greenfield Navi Mumbai International Airport to the transportation infrastructure, b

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 14:56 IST

Ind-Ra downgrades Yes Bank's long-term issuer ratings with...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 31 (ANI): India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) on Saturday downgraded Yes Bank Ltd's long-term issuer rating to IND A plus from IND AA minus with negative outlook.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 14:49 IST

Venture Garage and Kotak Mahindra Bank conduct capitalize 3.0...

New Delhi [India] August 31(ANI/NewsVoir): Venture Garage and Kotak Mahindra Bank (Kotak) organised the third edition of Capitalize, in New Delhi.

Read More
iocl