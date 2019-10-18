The association says that effect of recent government measures is not visible at retail level
The association says that effect of recent government measures is not visible at retail level

Auto registrations fall by 13 pc in September: FADA

ANI | Updated: Oct 18, 2019 15:21 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 18 (ANI): Vehicle registrations across the country dropped by nearly 13 per cent in September year-on-year due to weak consumer sentiment, continuing monsoons and the shradh period in which sales slow down, the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) said on Friday.
Two-wheeler registrations fell to 10.98 lakh last month compared to 12.49 lakh in September last year, marking a decline of 12.1 per cent. Passenger vehicle registrations plunged by 20.1 per cent to 1.58 lakh from 1.97 lakh in the year-ago period.
Commercial vehicles skidded by 18.5 per cent to 63,518 registrations versus 77,890, data released by FADA showed. Only three-wheelers showed a marginal uptick of 1.8 per cent with 55,553 registrations in September 2019 compared to 54,560 in the year-ago period.
"High inventory concerns which started with the previous festive season continues to be a problematic area for auto dealers," said FADA President Ashish Harsharaj Kale. "Despite factoring in the coming festive season demand, two-wheeler inventory continues to be high and is a big cause of concern."
Kale said the effects of recent positive measures announced by the government are not yet visible at retail levels. With the implementation of mandatory BS-VI emission norms only five months away and weakening demand, he urged automobile manufacturers to restrain wholesale billings.
The auto sector has been undergoing a crippling slump with nearly all manufacturers reporting falling sales and job losses due to subdued consumer sentiment amid an economic slowdown. The auto industry accounts for nearly half of India's manufacturing output and employs over 3.5 crore people directly and indirectly.
Last week, the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) reported 22.41 per cent fall in domestic vehicle sales across all categories.
FADA India represents over 15,000 automobile dealers having 25,000 dealerships including 30 associations of automobile dealers at the regional, state and city levels accounting for 90 per cent of market share.
(ANI)

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 16:02 IST

Indiabulls Housing Finance offers to pre-pay NCDs

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 18 (ANI): Indiabulls Housing Finance has offered pre-mature redemption of all non-convertible debentures (NCDs) maturing in November and December.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 15:19 IST

Ayushakti Ayurved hosts International Ayurveda practitioners for...

Panaji (Goa) [India] Oct 18 (ANI/NewsVoir): Foreseeing a reverse trend, Ayurveda practitioners/heilpraktos from foreign nations are visiting India to study, opting for traditional Ayurveda.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 14:58 IST

Nayab Stores awarded for Bhagalpuri Silk and Linen Sarees at...

New Delhi [India] Oct 18 (ANI/NewsVoir): Nayab Stores, an online and offline marketplace for fashion wear has won the Leading Manufacturers of Quality Bhagalpuri Silk and Linen Sarees award at the first edition of Brands Impact's "The Golden Glory Awards" in association with World Quality Promotion Co

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 14:11 IST

Quick Heal gets US patent for signature-less, behaviour-based...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 18 (ANI): Data protection solutions provider Quick Heal Technologies said on Friday it has secured a patent from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for its signature-less, behaviour-based detection technology.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 13:42 IST

Digital payments increased by 106 per cent since January 2019: Razorpay

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] Oct 18 (ANI/NewsVoir): Razorpay, India's first converged payments solutions company launched the third edition of its 'The Era of Rising Fintech' report in Hyderabad today.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 13:32 IST

PaperVideo - India's first digital classroom launched

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 18 (ANI/NewsVoir): Bringing the structural fundamentals of a classroom through the wide reach of digital technology, PaperVideo - India's first digital classroom for supplementary learning, has launched its Math curriculum for Grades eight to 12.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 13:06 IST

Secure your new smartphone with Mobile Screen Insurance from...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 18 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Dropping the phone and breaking its screen is a fear we all are aware of. With mobile screens getting bigger in size, taking the device out of your jeans' pocket is a risk in itself. The possibility of screen damage in a road accident or a

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 12:56 IST

G20 must ensure collective action to accelerate global growth: Sitharaman

Washington DC [USA], Oct 18 (ANI): The Group of 20 (G20) has the responsibility to navigate global policy coordination in effective fashion by identifying and taking strong measures for building buffers and catalysing the second wave of reforms, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 11:51 IST

Care puts JSW Energy's bank facilities, NCDs on credit watch...

Mumbai (Maharashtra), [India] Oct 18 (ANI): Sajjan Jindal-led JSW Energy Ltd (JEL) said on Friday that Care Ratings has put its short- and long-term bank facilities totalling Rs 7,579 crore besides non-convertible debentures worth Rs 1,900 crore on credit watch with negative implications.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 11:47 IST

E-trio becomes India's first company to have EV retrofitting...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India] Oct 18 (ANI/NewsVoir): When the diesel and petrol prices are skyrocketing then it's time for people to switch to economically viable options. But Hyderabad based E-trio, thought of not only an affordable but also an eco-friendly option.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 11:34 IST

UBON hits another cover drive

New Delhi [India] Oct 18 (ANI/NewsVoir): Homegrown consumer electronics brand UBON, primarily dealing in headphones, speakers, power banks and other electronics accessories added another feather to its cap.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 11:03 IST

LTI Q2 revenue grows 10 pc to Rs 2,570 crore, to acquire...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 18 (ANI): Digital solutions major Larsen & Toubro Infotech (LTI) clocked revenue of 364 million dollars during July to September, marking a growth of 2 per cent quarter-on-quarter and 10.8 per cent year-on-year.

Read More
iocl