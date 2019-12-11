Auto registrations in the green for second consecutive month: FADA

New Delhi [India], Dec 11 (ANI): Vehicle registrations across the country increased by 2 per cent in November year-on-year due to spillover demand after the festive season, the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) said on Wednesday.

Two-wheeler registrations totalled 17.05 lakh last month compared to 16.6 lakh in November last year, marking an increase of 3 per cent.

Three-wheeler registrations showed a dramatic jump of 20 per cent with 65,348 registrations in November 2019 compared to 54,639 in the year-ago period.

However, passenger vehicle registrations rose by only 1 per cent to 2.57 lakh from 2.55 lakh in the year-ago period. But commercial vehicles dropped by 8 per cent to 77,394 registrations versus 84,040 in November last year, data released by FADA showed.

That took overall vehicle registrations to 21.05 lakh, up 2 per cent from 20.54 lakh in November 2018.

"The month of November gave extended cheer to the dealer community with retails registering a slight growth in all segments except commercial vehicles where demand still continues to be quite weak," said FADA President Ashish Harsharaj Kale.

"Agriculture produce now trickling into the markets after extended monsoon which delayed the crop also contributed to the uptick in semi-urban and rural markets. Along with this, effects of positive measures taken by the government also played a part," he said in a statement.

A day earlier, data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) showed that domestic vehicle sales across all categories declined by 12.05 per cent in November to 17.92 lakh units compared to 20.38 lakh units in the year-ago period.

The automobile sector has been experiencing a slump for several months with nearly all manufacturers reporting falling sales due to subdued consumer sentiment amid an economic slowdown.

FADA India represents over 15,000 automobile dealers having 25,000 dealerships including 30 associations of automobile dealers at the regional, state and city levels accounting for 90 per cent of market share.

(ANI)

