Auto registrations tumble 32 pc in April due to Covid lockdowns

New Delhi [India], May 10 (ANI): Automobile registrations across the country dropped by 32 per cent last month as compared to April 2019 with passenger vehicles showing a decline of over 11 per cent, the Federation of Automobile Dealers Association (FADA) said on Monday.

FADA President Vinkesh Gulati said the second wave of Covid-19 is spreading beyond urban areas to rural belts, resulting in falling registrations across the country.

"India is currently facing one of its toughest times with the second wave of Covid creating a havoc," he said.

Data released by FADA showed three-wheeler registrations were down by 55.59 per cent with 21,636 registrations in April 2021 compared to 48,722 in April 2019.

Commercial vehicles witnessed a downswing of 34.58 per cent to 51,436 registrations versus 78,630 in same period.



Two-wheeler registrations totalled 8.65 lakh last month compared to 13.38 lakh in April 2019, marking an downturn of 35.35 per cent.

Passenger vehicle registrations edged lower by 11.56 per cent to 2.08 lakh from 2.36 lakh in the two-year-ago period.

However, tractor registrations rose by 3.52 per cent to 38,285 last month compared to 36,984 in April 2019.

That took overall vehicle registrations to 11.85 lakh in April 2021, down 31.83 per cent from 17.38 lakh in April 2019.

"Overall, FADA hence maintains sluggishness for May as most states have announced extension of lockdown till the end of month," said Gulati.

Dealers see overall recovery from the lows of FY21 to reach the highs of FY19 only by FY23, he added.

FADA India represents over 15,000 automobile dealers having 25,000 dealerships including 30 associations of automobile dealers at the regional, state and city levels accounting for 90 per cent of market share. (ANI)

