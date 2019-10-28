Production cuts by OEMs are likely to continue in the near-term
Production cuts by OEMs are likely to continue in the near-term

Auto retail sales likely to improve in festive season: Ind-Ra

ANI | Updated: Oct 28, 2019 12:15 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 28 (ANI): Automobile retail sales are likely to pick up with an improvement in consumer sentiment during the ongoing festive season due to recent liquidity easing measures announced by the government and on back of favourable monsoons, according to India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra).
Consequently, inventory build-up at the dealer level in anticipation of increased demand during this period is likely to lead to increased wholesale billing by original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) during October, it said.
"However, with existing high dealer inventory levels, production cuts by OEMs are likely to continue in the near-term," said Ind-Ra in the credit news digest on India's auto sector.
The report highlights trends in sub-segments of auto sector including passenger vehicles (PVs), commercial vehicles (CVs) and two-wheelers (2Ws) with a focus on sales volumes growth, market share movement, change in commodity prices and recent rating actions.
Domestic automobile industry's sales continued their downward trend in September with a 22 per cent year-on-year decline on weak consumer sentiments owing to the slowing economy. Inventory at dealer level remained high, leading to most OEMs continuing to implement production cuts.
Over April to September, overall auto industry undertook a production cut of 13 per cent year-on-year with 16 per cent, 27 per cent and 13 per cent production cuts in PV, CV and 2W segments respectively.
In the PV segment, market leader Maruti Suzuki India took a production cut of about 21 per cent. The average inventory for PVs increased marginally in September to 30 to 35 days from 25 to 30 days in August.
The average inventory for CVs decreased marginally in September to 50 to 55 days from 55 to 60 days in August. But the average inventory for 2W remained high at 60 to 65 days.
PV sales volume declined 24 per cent on account of a 33 per cent drop in the sales volume of cars. Cars sales volume continue to decline on weak consumer sentiments amid a slowdown in urban and rural household consumption, a rise in the cost of ownership and the growing preference of shared mobility over buying a car.
CV sales volume declined 39 per cent in September owing to decreased industry demand on account of tight liquidity conditions amid slowed economic activity. 2W sales fell 22 per cent on weak rural and semi-urban demand.
In the PV segment, Maruti's market share dropped by around 3 per cent to 49 per cent in September on lower sales volumes, while Hyundai Motor India gained 2 per cent market share. Tata Motors Ltd's CV market share dropped by around 5 per cent to 41 per cent while Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd gained 8 per cent market share.
2W market leader Hero MotoCorp Ltd's market share increased by around 1 per cent to 36% in September, said Ind-Ra in the news digest.
(ANI)

Updated: Oct 28, 2019 14:05 IST

Brands must innovate as tech advances transform consumer...

New Delhi [India], Oct 28 (ANI): Fast-moving consumer good (FMCG) companies and retailers in India are evolving at a rapid pace and facing major disruption in various parts of the value chain, according to a new study by global consulting major Deloitte and apex industry body FICCI.

Read More

Updated: Oct 28, 2019 13:12 IST

Know more about Personal Loan repayment tenor to make an...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 28 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending arm of Bajaj Finserv, offers personal loans that can be used to fund big-ticket expenses and other obligations in a cost-effective manner. This unsecured loan not only offers ease of accessibility but also

Read More

Updated: Oct 28, 2019 11:48 IST

ADB hosts forum to promote farmers' livelihoods, rural...

Manila [Philippines], Oct 28 (ANI): Ensuring access to nutritious, safe and affordable food enabled by modern technologies and creative policies is essential to achieve inclusive and sustainable development in Asia and the Pacific, participants heard at the Rural Development and Food Security (RDFS) F

Read More

Updated: Oct 28, 2019 11:34 IST

GVK to offload 79 pc stake in airport business to raise Rs 7,614 crore

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Oct 28 (ANI): The GVK group is offloading 79.1 per cent of equity stake in its airport business to three investors for raising Rs 7,614 crore in a bid to trim the piled up debt.

Read More

Updated: Oct 28, 2019 10:21 IST

Stock market shut on account of Diwali Balipratipada

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 28 (ANI): Equity markets remained closed for trading on Monday due on account of Diwali Balipratipada, which is the fourth day of Diwali festival.

Read More

Updated: Oct 27, 2019 19:37 IST

Sensex closes 192 points higher during Muhurat trading, Tata...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 27 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices closed nearly half a per cent higher on Sunday after the special one-hour trading session on Diwali, the festival of lights, which also marks the beginning of traditional Hindu accounting year Vikram Samvat.

Read More

Updated: Oct 27, 2019 17:56 IST

Muhurat trading held at BSE

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 27 (ANI): On the auspicious occasion of Diwali, a special 'Muhurat Trading' session was held at the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 27, 2019 13:47 IST

RBI quashes reports of it selling gold reserves

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 27 (ANI): The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Sunday clarified that it had not sold any of its gold reserves or done any trading in the yellow metal.

Read More

Updated: Oct 27, 2019 09:35 IST

5G technology poised to become connectivity fabric, transform...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Oct 27 (ANI): In an era of hyper-connectivity and rapid technological advancements, fifth-generation (5G) technology is poised to become a connectivity fabric that brings together people, devices, machines and physical ecosystems, according to a recent research study by

Read More

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 17:47 IST

ICICI Bank Q2 profit falls by 28 pc on deferred tax adjustment

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 26 (ANI): India's largest private sector lender ICICI Bank said on Saturday its profit after tax dropped by 28 per cent to Rs 655 crore in the second quarter of current fiscal (Q2 FY20) due to deferred tax assets adjustment.

Read More

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 14:01 IST

Magnum's limited-edition pop-up is the ultimate destination this...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 26 (ANI/NewsVoir): Magnum's limited-edition pop-up witnessed the most notable influencers and pleasure seekers from the city, who indulged in their own Magnum creation.

Read More

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 12:46 IST

This festive season, avail great offers with Bajaj Finserv Loan...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 26 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending and investment arm of Bajaj Finserv, has a convenient financial solution for chartered accountants seeking to grow their business, embrace modern technology, add to their workforce or simply ensure adequa

Read More
iocl