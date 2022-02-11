Auto sales in January dip 23 per cent year-on-year: SIAM

New Delhi [India], February 11 (ANI): Automobile sales in January have seen a Year-on-Year decline of 23.21 per cent. Total 1,406,672 units, which include passenger vehicles, two and three-wheelers, and commercial vehicles were sold in January 2022 as against 1,733,276 units sold in January 2021, as per the data released by the industry body Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM).

Total 254,287 units of passenger vehicles which include passenger cars, utility vehicles and vans were sold in January as against 276,554 units sold in January 2021 registering a decline of 8 per cent.

Total 1,128,293 two-wheeler units were sold in January 2022 as against 1,429,928 two-wheelers sold in January 2021 registering a decline of 21 per cent.



Sales of three-wheelers also witnessed a decline of 11.21 per cent in January 22. Total 24,091 three-wheelers sold in January 2022 against 26,794 units sold in January 2021.

Commenting on January 2022 sales data, Rajesh Menon, Director General, SIAM said, "Sales in the month of January 2022 again declined compared to January 2021, due to both Omicron related concerns and semi-conductor shortages."

"There is clearly a demand issue for two-wheelers due to lower rural off-take of entry-level models. Three-wheelers continue to be severely affected due to lower sales. On the other hand, the passenger vehicle segment is unable to meet the market demand due to supply-side challenges resulting in sales in January 2022 being even lower than January 2021," said Menon. (ANI)

