SIAM Director General Vishnu Mathur in New Delhi on Tuesday
SIAM Director General Vishnu Mathur in New Delhi on Tuesday

Auto sector seeks GST relief as vehicle sales dip 31 pc in July and job losses mount

ANI | Updated: Aug 13, 2019 16:05 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 13 (ANI): Domestic passenger vehicle sales fell 30.9 per cent in July, marking a ninth straight decline in monthly sales amid prospects of 10 lakh job losses in the automobile and allied sectors.
The Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) said on Tuesday that total passenger car sales were 2,00,790 in July 2019 as compared to 2,90,930 in July 2018. Two-wheeler sales were down by 16.82 per cent to 1,511,692 as compared to 1,817,406 in July 2018.
The auto sector accounts for nearly half of India's manufacturing output. "If this industry goes down, then everything gets hurt. Manufacturing, jobs and revenue to the government," said SIAM Director General Vishnu Mathur while addressing a press conference here.
He said SIAM data shows that commercial vehicle (including medium, heavy and light commercial vehicle) sales plunged by 25.71 per cent with 56,866 vehicles being sold in July 2019 as compared to 76,545 in July 2018.
Three-wheeler sales down by 7.66 per cent with 55,719 units being sold in July this year as compared to 60,341 sold in the same month last year.
Total vehicle (including two- and three-wheelers) sales were 1,825,148 as compared to 2,245,223 units sold in July 2018.
"The auto industry has witnessed 3.45 lakh job losses due to the slowdown. Nearly 300 dealership outlets have shut vanished, resulting in 2.3 lakh people losing jobs," said Mathur.
"Another one lakh job losses have been reported by auto component manufacturers and 15,000 job losses by original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). Besides, 10 lakh jobs are under threat in vendors or component manufacturing segment of the auto sector," he said.
The auto industry employs over 3.5 crore people directly and indirectly. Representatives of major automobile manufacturers met Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman last week and sought lowering of Goods and Services Tax (GST) from 28 per cent to 18 per cent.
"The data shows an urgent need for a revival package from the government. The industry is doing everything possible to increase sales, but it needs government support to prevent the crisis from worsening," said Mathur.
The slowdown in auto sales stems from a severe liquidity crunch in the non-banking financial sector which has dried up lines of credit to both auto dealers and potential car buyers. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 17:10 IST

53rd Convocation of Indian Institute of Foreign Trade held in Delhi

New Delhi [India] August 13(ANI/BusinessWire India): The 53rd Convocation of Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) was held on August 8 at the institute's campus in New Delhi.

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 17:06 IST

Uniphore seeing momentum, raises USD 51 Million in Series C...

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India] August 13(ANI/BusinessWire India): Uniphore, the global conversational AI technology company, is gaining momentum and announced today it raised $51M in Series C funding led by March Capital Partners, with participation from Chiratae Ventures (formerly IDG Ventures), Sistem

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 16:36 IST

Sensex crashes by 624 points, Nifty settles at 10,925 as auto...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 13 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices closed 1.6 per cent lower on Tuesday as heavy selling pressure built up in automotive and telecom stocks while investors awaited a government fiscal stimulus package to reverse the slowdown in the overall economy.

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 16:00 IST

Poly Medicure Limited (POLYMED) PAT jumps 48 pc to Rs 20.18...

New Delhi [India] August 13(ANI/NewsVoir): Poly Medicure Limited announced Financial Results for its Q1 FY 19-20 ended June 30, 2019.

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 15:57 IST

UC launches UC X Amazon.in gift fest campaign along with Mission...

New Delhi [India] August 13(ANI/NewsVoir): UC Browser - world's No 1 third-party mobile browser and a content platform, has partnered with e-commerce giant Amazon.in to launch a UC X Amazon.in Gift Fest for users from August 07 to August 16.

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 14:51 IST

Bosch reports 35 pc decline in Q1 net profit at Rs 280 cr

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 13 (ANI): Technology and services provider Bosch Ltd said on Tuesday its net profit after tax declined 35 per cent to Rs 280 crore during April to June compared to the same period of the previous year.

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 14:08 IST

Gaurs Group initiates plantation drive along with Beti Bachao...

Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India] August 13 (ANI/NewsVoir): Gaurs Group, a Delhi based realty group and a leading name in Indian Real Estate, initiated a massive plantation drive along with its ongoing 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' campaign.

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 13:29 IST

Pidilite and Spain's Grupo Puma form joint venture for technical mortars

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 13 (ANI): Pidilite Industries, a leading manufacturer of adhesives, sealants and construction chemicals in India, said on Tuesday it has entered into a joint venture with Corporacion Empresarial Grupo Puma SL (Grupo Puma), a leading technical mortars manufacturer base

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 13:18 IST

Jonas Blue teams up with Tiesto and Rita Ora for the latest...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] August 13 (ANI/NewsVoir): Rita Ora, Tiesto and Jonas Blue have collaborated on a new hit single called 'Ritual' out on 31st May. The trio delivered a colourful pop video along with some killer dance moves in sync with the sultry beats of the song.

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 12:25 IST

Passenger vehicle sales skid 31 pc in July, sector facing...

New Delhi [India], Aug 13 (ANI): Domestic passenger vehicle sales fell 30.9 per cent in July, marking a ninth straight decline in monthly sales amid a deepening crisis in the automobile sector that has triggered massive job losses, the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) said on Tuesd

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 12:07 IST

Bharat Forge Q1 net profit slips 26 pc to Rs 174 cr on weak demand

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 13 (ANI): Engineering major Bharat Forge, part of the three-billion dollar Kalyani Group, on Tuesday reported profit after tax of Rs 174.1 crore during the April to June quarter of current fiscal, down 25.8 per cent as compared to Rs 234.5 crore in Q1 FY19.

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 12:01 IST

Can chanting Mantras improve quality of our lives; the story of...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] August 13 (ANI/BusinessWire India): This is the real story of Anand Vadakepat, an entrepreneur with a huge interest in music and some exposure to divinity and spirituality. His ability to pick-up tunes and sound patterns got him interested in some specific Mantras.

Read More
iocl