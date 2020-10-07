Automation Anywhere unveils AARI - The first digital assistant at work

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], October 7 (ANI/PRNewswire): Automation Anywhere, Inc., a global leader in robotic process automation (RPA), today announced AARI (Automation Anywhere Robotic Interface) - a smart digital assistant designed for a new era of work that brings consumer experiences to the enterprise.

Available via Automation Anywhere's award-winning, cloud-native RPA platform, Enterprise A2019, AARI makes it easy for anyone to participate in the automation of day-to-day business tasks, through business friendly user interfaces.

Like the popular digital assistants Siri and Alexa that have become ubiquitous in our personal lives, AARI provides an easy-to-use, bot-to-human interface that oversees various business processes. AARI enables all users to further simplify everyday tasks, improve collaboration between teams, and provide best-in-class customer service - either on-premises or in the cloud.

Now, every employee can participate in the automation economy from the device or application of their choice - from data lookups across multiple systems to complex escalation scenarios.

AARI represents a dramatic departure from any other automation technology available today by simplifying tasks, like reporting and staying on top of urgent requests, collaborating with colleagues, apps and bots, automating escalations and approvals to speed up requests, as well as increasing customer satisfaction with a faster call resolution.

As a visionary leader in RPA and artificial intelligence (AI), Automation Anywhere continues to introduce new innovations that address the evolving needs of organizations in a shifting landscape - as well as bring enterprise automation closer than ever to consumer-grade experiences.

"AARI completes our vision to 'automate automations' by creating a digital assistant for the new era of work - enabling anyone to automate from anywhere at any time with a simple interface that can manage automations," said Mihir Shukla, CEO and Co-founder, Automation Anywhere.

"This technology democratizes RPA so that anyone in an organization can participate in the automation process, moving humanity closer to the full promise of a digital workforce where enabled by bots, we can achieve more than it was ever possible before," Mihir Shukla added.

"AARI's human-centric approach to automation aligns very well with our values and people centric approach at TaskUs, especially in today's environment because of COVID-19," said Manish Pandya, Senior Vice President of Digital Transformation at TaskUS.

"With AARI's simple interfaces and future voice capabilities, how employees and bots can work together is limitless," he added.

"An RPA digital assistant like AARI can receive and keep track of task obligations and coordinate the automation of as much of each task as possible, increasing the opportunity for everyone to work more efficiently," said Maureen Fleming, Vice President of IDC's Intelligent Process Automation Research and Advisory Service.

"The assistant can also communicate with other digital assistants to orchestrate task completion between teams of humans and bots, connecting the front office with the back office to provide more resiliency and productivity," said Fleming.

As Gartner states, "The RPA software market grew 62.9 per cent in 2019 to USD 1.4 billion and held its position as the fastest-growing segment in the enterprise software market for a second year."

Other analyst firms have reported that the global COVID-19 pandemic has created incremental demand for RPA to enable remote work and build business resiliency. AARI will further democratize RPA in the enterprise by empowering every employee to trigger and interact with bots from any app, anytime, anywhere.

When combined with Automation Anywhere's Discovery Bot - the company's integrated process discovery solution with auto-creation of bots - AARI increases the ability for all users to participate in automation, resulting in faster business outcomes, lower operating costs, and better employee experience.

AARI is available worldwide with pricing starting at USD 35 per user per month. Other platform components must be purchased separately.

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)