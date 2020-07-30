Automation industry leader, Armstrong along with Indian Rocket Scientists launched UWe Safe for contactless 3D sanitization

Nashik (Maharashtra) [India] July 30 (ANI/BusinessWire India): In 2016, a team of young genius engineers from IIT Bombay successfully launched their own satellite "Pratham" with ISRO.

They channelized the same passion and perfection to solve new challenges imposed by COVID-19. This time, in partnership with India's largest intelligent intralogistics automation company, Armstrong!

"UWe Safe" is a solution, uniquely crafted to tackle current sanitization challenges during this pandemic. It eliminates the entry of COVID-19 virus into your premises via daily objects, high touch point items, packages, and parcels.

It eliminates 99.9 per cent of the virus in just 30 seconds and ensures a contactless, absolute 360-degree sanitization. This chemical-free, NABL Lab certified, FDA grade, UVC sanitization equipment will directly target the high touch points thereby breaking down the COVID chain.

To know more visit: https://uwesafe.com/contact/

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

