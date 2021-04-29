Automation platform Verloop.io joins battle against Covid-19

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Apr 28 (ANI): As India battles a second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, customer support automation platform Verloop.io has joined in the battle to procure and distribute oxygen cylinders to aid patients as they await beds at hospitals.

The company is forming a communication highway between those who need oxygen and those who have it -- including individuals and hospitals -- by bringing in bot-powered efficiency to the system.

Verloop.io said it is working with medical manufacturers, NGOs, charities, food delivery networks, organisations, and groups associated with Covid-19 care to build an 'information bot' on WhatsApp.



"We hope this will also reduce the stress on healthcare systems as we battle the pandemic relentlessly," said Gaurav Singh, Founder and CEO.

The platform has already partnered with KVN Foundation. Razorpay and Verloop.io also came together to help NGOs raise donations via WhatsApp chatbot.

The programme is currently active in Bengaluru and Mumbai, and is looking to expand to other cities as well. (ANI)

