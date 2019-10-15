Avaali recognized as 'The Economic Times Promising Brands 2019-20'

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] Oct 15 (ANI/NewsVoir): In continuation of Best Brand series by The Economic Times, Avaali was awarded 'Promising Brands 2019-20' in an event held in Dubai on October 15th.

This platform highlights brands, which have stood firm in the winds of globalization and have truly become a part of our popular culture and day to day lives. These brands are collated in a brand book which has received significant acclaim from across the industry.

To qualify for the selection, consumers evaluated brands based on multiple parameters including innovation, substantial publicly available data about the brand, brand awareness, consumer satisfaction, consistency in customer experience, value proposition, advocacy and positive economic profits associated with the Brand.

Some of the brands which are featured in the Brand Book, find a mention in there because they have challenged the status quo. They have shown the grit and gumption to affect change and be relevant to the current market context. There are also brands with smart new business models which did not exist earlier.

"Thank you, Economic Times for this award. It is a moment of pride for Avaali. We are grateful as ever, to our customers who have trusted us and given us the opportunity to serve them. Our commitment to our customers and to various innovations continues to stay strong, as we build significant momentum for growth and scale across geographies," said Srividya Kannan, Founder and Director for Avaali.

