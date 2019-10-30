Avail 24X7 doctor consultations with Practo Online Healthcare Plans offered by Bajaj Finserv

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 30 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Most urban residents lead extremely busy lifestyles and have little to no time to spare, even if it's for an important visit to a doctor. To address this issue, Bajaj Finserv through its lending and investing arm Bajaj Finance Limited is now offering Practo Online Healthcare Plans that allow you to get affordable consultations with doctors online, according to your convenience. You can connect with specialists within 60 seconds via chat, call or video.

Starting at a nominal premium of Rs 499, the Practo Healthcare plans include three options- namely, Practo Family Doctor, Practo Medicines, and Practo Combo Plan. These are further subdivided in terms of validity, specialisations covered, number of free consultations, and availability of discount, amongst others.

While the Practo Family Doctor Plan facilitates online medical consultations, the Practo Medicines Plan allows you to order medicines online and get them delivered at your doorstep. The Combo Plan, on the other hand, allows you to avail health consultations as well as order medicines, online.

Read on to know the features and benefits of Practo Online Healthcare Plans:

Get an instant online consultation

The Practo Family Doctor Plan offers the enrolled members access to online medical consultations from a committed team of doctors. From general physicians and gynaecologists to sexologists, mental health experts, neurologists, dermatologists, and orthopaedic specialists, you can seek advice from a medical practitioner best suited to your concern, depending on the package you have selected. These experts are available 24X7, 365 days of the year, and respond to each query within minutes.

Earn HealthCash

One of the most lucrative aspects of Practo Online Healthcare plans is that you can earn HealthCash once you start using the service. The same can be used to order medicines and book diagnostic tests or doctor appointments via Practo.

Avail discounts for medicine purchases

Practo facilitates the online ordering of medicines in over 100 cities in India. This allows you to get medicines quickly and at your doorstep. Moreover, for every purchase, you can avail discounts of up to 25 per cent. There is no minimum cart value and a user can benefit from discounts on multiple purchases.

Strictly confidential consultations

The patient history, including health consultations, prescriptions, and other details related to the treatment is strictly confidential and only the patient and doctor can have access to them. Further, the prescriptions are valid across all online and offline pharmacies.

Practo Online Healthcare plans are available via Bajaj Finserv under its Pocket Insurance & Subscriptions category and help you get quality treatment for various ailments within minutes. Moreover, applying for these plans is easy too. You can fill a short application form and pay the premium online.

Other than Practo Online Healthcare plans, Pocket Insurance & Subscriptions also include more than 80 other useful plans like Dengue Cover, Kidney Stones Insurance, Hospital Cash Cover, Pregnancy Complications Cover, and more. Starting at premiums as low as Rs 79, these plans are designed to financially protect you from risks and hazards pertaining to your lifestyle, needs, and concerns.

