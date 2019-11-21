Avail eye care treatments on easy EMIs with Bajaj Finserv's Lifecare Finance

Bajaj Finserv logo
Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 21 (ANI/ BusinessWire India): Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending arm of the Bajaj Finserv Group is offering Lifecare Finance for eye treatments.
This affordable and customized financing option provides access to eye care services easily and without delay.
According to reports, India is home to millions of blind persons, with many suffering from visual field loss and low visual acuity.
Further, a recent study conducted by doctors at the L V Prasad Eye Institute (LVPEI) estimates that by 2030, a staggering 275 million Indians could be affected by Dry Eye Disease.
Fortunately, reports also point out that many cases of eye disease are avoidable and early action and preventive measures can go a long way in ensuring that your eyes remain healthy.
To avail flexible and easy finance for eye treatments, you can consider Bajaj Finserv's Lifecare Eye Care Finance.
How hassle-free finance from Bajaj Finserv helps
To help you access top eye care services without worrying about footing a large bill, Bajaj Finserv through its lending and investment arm Bajaj Finance Limited offers convenient EMI financing.
Expenses of eye care treatments and surgeries can be converted into easy EMI with the Bajaj Finserv Health EMI Network Card, making the treatments affordable and timely for all the individuals seeking the required eye care.
With Bajaj Finserv Lifecare Finance for eye care, you can avail treatments such as LASIK or cataract surgery and manage your expenses easily, by obtaining funding of up to Rs 4.5 lakh and repaying the cost incurred over a tenor of up to 12 months.
This financial offering allows you to benefit from treatment at over 2,700 partner clinics and hospitals spread across the country or you could visit a renowned centre such as Maxivision, Narayana Nethralaya, Centre for Sight or Dr Agarwal's Eye Hospital to obtain services such as:
* Vision correction
* SMILE eye surgery
* Uveal treatment
* Paediatric eye care
* Glaucoma treatment
* LASIK surgery
As long as you are between 21 and 60 years of age and with a regular source of income, you can avail Lifecare Eye Care Finance at a partner facility in a hassle-free manner.
All you need to do is use your Health EMI Network Card or fill out the application form and submit a cancelled cheque and an ECS mandate to avail of eye care treatments.
These services are available to existing and new customers who wish to make the most of Lifecare Finance.
Customers can opt for a comfortable tenor and repay the EMIs without worrying about extra charges or hidden costs.
Alternatively, new customers can visit a partner hospital or clinic and get in touch with a Bajaj Finserv representative to obtain instant approval for Lifecare Finance
Know more about the Health EMI Network Card
Eyecare is just one healthcare facility you can avail of with the Health EMI Network Card. You can use it to access a wide range of treatments, ranging from dental care to general surgery, at some of the best centres such as Ruby Hall Clinic and Apollo Hospitals, and can convert your medical expenses into easy EMIs.
To access substantial financing that you can repay over a tenor of up to 18 months, a one-time submission of documents suffices.
Once you are an existing customer, you needn't produce documentation each time you have to pay your medical bills.
Further, if you aren't registered yet you can benefit from instant approval and get access to a gamut of healthcare services quickly.
To get started, check your pre-approved offer for a customised financing deal. Optionally, apply for the card on the spot, at a partner medical facility.
