AVAR 2021 Virtual will feature leading international cybersecurity experts

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 30 (ANI/PR Newswire): The Association of Anti Virus Asia Researchers (AVAR) (www.aavar.org) announced today that its much-awaited annual conference, AVAR 2021 Virtual, one of Asia's largest cybersecurity researchers' conferences, will feature cybersecurity experts from across the world who will share their knowledge on the theme of Cybersecurity in Peril: The Changing State of Threat Actors.

AVAR is a non-profit organization with members from 17 countries and facilitates knowledge sharing, professional development, networking, and partnering for cyber security experts and organizations. AVAR has hosted conferences every year since its inception in 1998.

AVAR 2021 Virtual will be held on December 2 and 3 2021 and includes 13 live presentations, one panel discussion and 11 on-demand sessions. In addition, Alex Matrosov, CEO of Binarly Inc, will deliver the keynote address on December 2 and Sachin Shah, CTO of Armis, will give a special address on December 3.



The conference has chosen 'Cybersecurity in Peril: The Changing State of Threat Actors' as its theme to emphasize the importance of building effective cyber defenses as cyber attacks are now a national security issue and are capable of striking critical targets and disrupting supply chains.

Commenting on the conference, Mr. J Kesavardhanan, CEO of AVAR and Founder & CEO of K7 Computing, said "The rapid evolution of cyber threats requires a united response from the cybersecurity community, and AVAR 2021 Virtual is designed to serve as a catalyst for that response, with expert researchers from around the world discussing the latest trends in cyber threats and what we can expect in future. Researchers' conferences are critical in providing actionable insight to anticipate and counter cyber attacks, and I encourage the cybersecurity community to join us at this event and share and receive knowledge with the goal of improving national, organizational, and individual cyber defenses."

AVAR 2021 Virtual is supported by K7 Computing & CERT-In.

Registration for AVAR 2021 Virtual is now open at https://aavar.org/avar2021/index.php/registration/

