Avenue Growth
Avenue Growth

Avenue Growth announces launch of AI-based Sales Assist

ANI | Updated: Aug 08, 2019 12:42 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] August 08 (ANI): Avenue Growth is one of India's largest sales and service platform with pan-India coverage and active sales in more than 500 cities. The sales support network has managed to achieve distinction for creating 12000 employment growth opportunities. The core aim is to provide highly feasible sales support and cost-efficient sales outsourcing solution to the start-ups or SMEs.
Avenue Growth has been acknowledged for its gigantic leap in hiring professionals. The sales and service firm has managed to steal the limelight with an excellent sales support system and promising products.
Avenue Growth recently gained the trust of Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt and now, with immense happiness shares the launch of its new product, Sales Assist. The underlying technology behind Sales Assist is AI. The product is a technology-powered virtual sales support assistant who assists sales professionals on our platform to close sales faster and efficiently.
Currently, Avenue Growth has launched the product in a closed group of its sales professionals. The result has been promising and there is an excellent response in the rate for sales outsourcing and closures that the company has generated.
Sales Assist enables our on-demand sales force to focus more on sales conversions and driving sales efficiency rather than on administrative tasks like identifying leads or data entry.
The virtual assistant captures data contextually from multiple touchpoints in the sale and services process with a click of a button. This data is then processed at scale to deliver data-driven actionable insights to our network of sales professionals.
As additional data gets processed, sales professionals are bound to have a personalized engagement plan for every client provided by Sales Assist. It will also assist and coach them at every step of the sales process from building teams to identifying leads and closing on sales.
It is this ability that imbibes a sense of confidence and belongingness in our sales professionals to settle on more sales every time they are outselling.
"The idea behind the underlying technology of Sales Assist i.e. AI is to help sales be extremely productive. This can only happen if we open up to this new technological revolution. Sales managers often face the challenge of trying to predict their team's total sales numbers each quarter. Using an AI algorithm, managers can predict numbers with accuracy. I believe Sales Assist can be a real game-changer for our sales", said Aasheesh Watts, Chief Product Officer, Avenue Growth.
This story is provided by Vastada Consulting. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 13:03 IST

ATC: Learning app for CA

New Delhi [India] August 08 (ANI/NewsVoir): ATC app, a mobile app that is especially designed for Charted Accountant student is accumulating tremendous appreciation all over India.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 12:44 IST

KIOCL back in black, reports PBT of Rs 23 crore in Q1

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 8 (ANI): Government-owned KIOCL Ltd (earlier known as Kudremukh Iron Ore Company Ltd) on Thursday reported a profit before tax of Rs 23.09 crore during the first fiscal quarter against a loss of Rs 3.47 crore during the corresponding period of previous financial year

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 12:17 IST

Rockwell Automation to help Indian manufacturers' bridge...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] August 08 (ANI/BusinessWire India): On the concluding day of the Rockwell Automation 2019 TechEd India, the world's largest company dedicated to industrial automation and information announced its plans to help partner manufacturers in India equip their workforce better in

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 12:10 IST

Cummins India reports 17 pc drop in Q1 FY20 PAT at Rs 152 crore

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 8 (ANI): Diesel and gas engine major Cummins India has reported a profit after tax of Rs 152 crore in the April to June quarter of current fiscal, down 17 per cent compared to Rs 184 crore reported for the same period last year.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 11:43 IST

JSPL rejects speculation of payment default, says it will...

New Delhi [India], Aug 8 (ANI): Jindal Steel and Power Limited (JSPL) has said that all recent speculations with respect to its payment default are baseless and false in nature.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 11:10 IST

Diamond trading quiet amid tight profits

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] August 08 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Diamond-market sentiment was weak in July due to tight profits and liquidity. The pressures facing cutters and dealers resulted from the high rough supply at inflated prices during 2017 and 2018, even as polished prices were softening

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 11:08 IST

Tata Steel divests 70 pc in Thailand arm to Synergy Metals and...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 8 (ANI): Tata Steel's board of directors has approved of the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Dubai-based Synergy Metals and Mining Fund to divest 70 per cent of its stake in Tata Steel Thailand.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 10:36 IST

Rakhibazaar.com makes same-day deliveries possible for people in...

New Delhi [India] August 08 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Festivals may come and go, but the time and efforts which they take for their preparations and arrangements can leave anyone in total disarray. It's only about a day that requires days of preparations and once they get passed, it brings a sense of

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 10:25 IST

Nifty hovers around 11,880, HCL Tech gains over 4 pc post Q1 results

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 8 (ANI): Equity indices swung wildly during early trading on Thursday but mostly remained at near-flat levels as the announcement of repo rate cut of 35 basis points by the Reserve Bank India a day earlier failed to cheer investors.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 10:19 IST

Three new production houses come together to create two original...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] August 08 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Ten Years Younger Productions LLP, Dhirajj Walks of Art Pvt Ltd and New Born Films LLP have come together to create edgy content.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 18:26 IST

Actress Swara Bhasker visits Clovia's Kalkaji store on its first...

New Delhi [India] August 07(ANI/NewsVoir): Clovia, India's premier lingerie, loungewear, and activewear brand celebrated the first anniversary of its Kalkaji store in New Delhi with the ace Bollywood Actress Swara Bhasker, on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 18:22 IST

Rajit Mehta appointed as MD and CEO of Antara

New Delhi [India] August 07(ANI/NewsVoir): The Board of Antara Senior Living, India's premier senior living company, today announced the appointment of Rajit Mehta to the position of Managing Director and CEO of Antara Senior Living.

Read More
iocl