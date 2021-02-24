Axis Ecorp launches luxury smart service villa project in Goa

New Delhi [India], February 24 (ANI): Axis Ecorp, the realty vertical of Axis Group, on Wednesday announced the launch of its luxury smart service villa project in Dodamarg taluka of north Goa.

Opting for a Axis Yog Villa will be one of the most benefitting experiences to every home dweller as it is one of the favourite destinations, the company said.

Comprising over 69 units with a built-up area of 1,400 square feet for each unit, the project is expected to be completed by 2023.

Axis Yog Villas are 35 km from Panjim city centre. With private pools and gardens, the villas offer panoramic views of surrounding mountains and epitomise luxury in the lap of nature.

"The market for holiday homes has been witnessing a steady increase, especially after the outbreak of Covid-19 when people are looking for spaces to work comfortably from home setups," said Aditya Kushwaha, CEO and Director of Axis Ecorp.

"Our offering in the segment is an amalgamation of luxury lifestyle, lush green surroundings and full-serviced property," he said in a statement. Kushwaha said the 22-acre, Rs 250 crore project is set to match the success of Axis Blues.

"The launch of Axis Yog Villas will be followed by two new projects in 2021 -- Axis Lake City and Axis KNCJ Darjeeling." (ANI)