Vaidya Smita Naram, the Founder of Ayushakti Ayurved explaining the finer points of pulse reading
Ayushakti Ayurved hosts International Ayurveda practitioners for week-long program

ANI | Updated: Oct 18, 2019 15:19 IST

Panaji (Goa) [India] Oct 18 (ANI/NewsVoir): Foreseeing a reverse trend, Ayurveda practitioners/heilpraktos from foreign nations are visiting India to study, opting for traditional Ayurveda.
Ayushakti Ayurved, pioneers of authentic ancient treatment methods in India having a global presence for the past 31 years is all set to host a hi-level international delegation of Ayurveda practitioners from USA, UK, Germany, Austria, Holland, and Australia from 14th to 19th of October in the country.
The theme of the programme will be 'Basics of Pulse Reading & Herbal Pharmacology' which will facilitate visits to herbal gardens, training/workshop at Goa Ayushakti centre on Pulse reading and Ayurveda, induction at spice garden and exchange of interactive educational discourses with the team and research analysts of Ayushakti Ayurved. Around ten resource persons and international practitioners from renowned institutes of the countries will be a part of this exchange programme.
For the past 31 years, Ayushakti Ayurved, headquartered in Mumbai, India has been serving people worldwide with its proven herbal remedies and authentic ancient detox (panchakarma) treatment methods.
Vaidya Smita Naram, the Founder of Ayushakti Ayurved and world-renowned Ayurveda expert along with her expert team of Ayushakti doctors successfully helped more than one million people from 108 countries suffering from asthma, allergies, arthritis, diabetes, psoriasis, depression, chronic fatigue syndrome, back pain, fibromyalgia, obesity, infertility, female health problems, high blood pressure, skin & hair problems, epilepsy, autism, IBS, children health problems, and many other chronic health challenges. Ayushakti's herbal remedies have been exported to the USA, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Russia for the past 29 years.
"My purpose in life is to help millions of people across the world and the only way to reach out to those people is by training doctors and practitioners across the world. This education week brought doctors, naturopaths, ayurveda practitioners from the USA, Australia Germany, UK, Austria and Netherlands who had over 10-15 years of experience with Ayushakti. With practical training sessions of Ayushakti Ayurveda, they could go deeper into the knowledge of Pulse Reading and hone their skills to accurately diagnose the physical or mental concerns faced by the patients", shared Vaidya Smita Naram, the Founder of Ayushakti Ayurved and world-renowned Ayurveda expert.
"I have been practicing Ayushakti way of Ayurveda from the past ten years. The one week workshop, helped me learn Pulse reading, the importance of herbs and what is in the herbs, also how to teach pulse reading. This workshop aided me to have more clarity with pulse readings of my clients and gave me a better structure to train my team and more knowledge of the herbs, and its positive impact on one's health conditions", shared Jo Formosa, a participant from Health Dynamics (Australia).
"I am practicing Ayushakti way of Ayurveda for the last 14 years. In this, One week of Ayushakti Ayurveda workshop, I found that I can teach well Ayurveda to others and I can implement the treatment on my patients at a deeper level", added Dr Stephen Wechsler Network Chiropractic (New York).
Ayushakti globally has 108 consultation points which include the USA, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and the UK, where local practitioners practice Ayushakti's way of treatments for their clients.
Every year, Ayushakti doctors from India travel across these countries to give training to the local practitioners. Ayushakti has subsidiaries in the USA, Netherland and New Zealand. The panel of highly experienced Vaidyas at Ayushakti Ayurved are pioneers in Pulse reading, the extremely effective and ingeniously designed natural health services, and Detox programs.
Ayushakti also boasts of herbal food supplements that fasten the recovery process and personal care and medicinal herbs specially formulated and manufactured after years of research.
In a recent development, according to PM Modi, the government has decided to welcome more professionals in the field of Ayush, this will act as a dual-sided developmental model which will increase employment in the Ayush sector and will also evict isolation of Ayurveda in India.
"This exchange program facilitated by Ayushakti Ayurved will also add value to the bilateral relations for the growth of traditional medicine in India and the west. We intend to serve the Government of India's motives on Indian traditional medicine and 'AYUSH'", added Vaidya Smita Naram.
This step would enhance the importance of Ayurveda in India along with strengthening overseas relations on the basis of traditional medicine.
The program will culminate by awarding certification to the participant practitioners who will achieve the basic knowledge of Ayushakti way of practice and Ayurveda which can be incorporated in their daily practice to treat their patients more effectively.
Ayushakti Founder Dr Smita Naram has to her credit 200 plus formulations for different ailments. These are developed after thorough research for years together on the herbs and its efficacy, research papers published in peer-reviewed international journals on the efficacy of Ayushakti's detox (panchakarma) treatments in osteoarthritis.
Ayushakti's products are clinically proven and published in peer-reviewed international journals for its efficacy in the treatment of pain management and bronchial asthma.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 16:02 IST

