Ayushmann Khurrana at the Daniel Wellington Diwali Party
Ayushmann Khurrana and Radhika Apte celebrate Diwali with the iconic link collection by Daniel Wellington

ANI | Updated: Oct 12, 2019 14:59 IST

New Delhi [India] October 12 (ANI/NewsVoir): Daniel Wellington, a leading watches and accessories brand known for its contemporary and sleek design celebrated the onset of the festive season in the capital city with an exclusive Diwali party at the most iconic setting at the Qla.
The event was a true merriment to the flawless craftsmanship behind all of Daniel Wellington's timeless designs.
Current Poster boy of Bollywood; Ayushmann Khurrana and the talented and versatile, Radhika Apte who are the brand ambassadors were seen gracing the occasion. Also seen at the party was actress Rakul Preet Singh who joined the festivities.
The event was launched with a global campaign featuring Ayushmann Khuranna and Radhika Apte as the faces of the new collection. Guests arrived on the red carpet donning the new Iconic Link collection.
"I am thrilled to be here with Daniel Wellington to celebrate the festive season. The new Iconic Link Collection truly exudes elegance. With its understated charm, it is sure to add a touch of glam and magic to any festive look," said Radhika Apte.
"Diwali is one of the biggest festivals in India and it gives me immense pleasure to be a part of the revelry with Daniel Wellington, right before the festivities kick off. The festival is all about exchanging gifts and there is nothing better than giving the gift of time. The new Limited Edition box by Daniel Wellington makes for a perfect gift choice this Diwali," said Ayushmann Khurrana.
A lot of time and effort has been put into creating this new timepiece collection. After almost three years in the making, Daniel Wellington introduced the new Iconic Link as the biggest launch to date just in time for the festive season.
The Iconic Link features a luxurious metal bracelet with three-piece links; each segment is comprised of solid steel, individually crafted pieces in an elegantly tapered form, ensuring a seamless transition from case to clasp. It is available in polished stainless steel with a vibrant silver finish or with refined rose gold plating. The mild rose gold-tone of this piece comes from ion-plating and is custom-made by mixing a hint of copper with a 23-carat gold bar. The New collection makes a perfect gift for the upcoming festive season.
"India holds a special place in the world of Daniel Wellington. Celebrating the onset of the festive season with the New Iconic Link Collection in the presence of both our India Brand Ambassadors Ayushmann Khurrana and Radhika Apte gives an impetus to our commitment to the India market. The new Iconic Link is one of our finest timepieces; we are sure the customers are going to love this new collection," Carl Rosenqvist, Head of Marketing IMEA, Daniel Wellington.
Available in Silver and Rose Gold with dials in either eggshell white or black finish, the watch is perfect for all occasions and appealing to trendsetters and fashionistas across the globe. The Iconic Link watch is priced at Rs 12,399 for the 28mm and 32mm dial, and Rs 13,599 for the 36mm dial.
