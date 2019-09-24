Priyanka Nishar, Atul Nishar, Tamara Cunningham and Governor, Phil Murphy signing the consulting agreement
Priyanka Nishar, Atul Nishar, Tamara Cunningham and Governor, Phil Murphy signing the consulting agreement

Azent signs consulting agreement in presence of Governor Phil Murphy

ANI | Updated: Sep 24, 2019 15:17 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Sept 24 (ANI/NewsVoir): Azent Overseas Education Limited Ltd., an online-offline ed-tech start-up founded by Atul Nishar (Founder Hexaware Technologies Ltd and Aptech Ltd) and his daughter Priyanka Nishar announced that the company has signed a formal consulting agreement to promote and provide New Jersey City University (NJCU) with international student recruitment strategies and assistance.
Atul Nishar, Priyanka Nishar and Tamara Cunningham, Assistant Vice President for Global Initiatives, New Jersey City University, signed the agreement in the presence of New Jersey Governor, Phil Murphy.
As a part of this partnership, NJCU will conduct training sessions on key USP's for Azent's student counsellors. Azent will organize webinars targeted at students who wish to apply to NJCU where NJCU will participate to answer student queries and will also conduct student-facing events with NJCU.
"Education is a major focus area for Governor Phil Murphy and he was very supportive of the alliance between Azent and New Jersey City University which was signed in his presence", said Atul Nishar, Founder, Azent Overseas Education Ltd.
"NJCU is recognized as one of the top public colleges in improving student upward economic mobility and is a great return on investment for students. At Azent, we are excited about their world-class degree programs in fields such as data analytics and data science, risk management and compliance, and global business logistics", added Priyanka Nishar, Founder, Azent Overseas Education Ltd.
To study abroad is a life-changing decision for Indian students and their families. Azent revolutionizes overseas education with extensive use of data mining, AI and analytics to help choose the right journey for each individual student.
The unique online-offline business model gives the students any time anywhere-access and with the assistance of proprietary tools and templates. With over 25 counsellors and 150 years of collective experience, Azent is a first-of-its-kind student advisory service built on innovative technology.
Azent's state-of-the-art experience centres have virtual reality screen which allows students to visually experience the campus and surroundings of the university through the 360-degree videos.
Multiple informative kiosks at its experience centres keep students engaged with trivia and articles on various overseas education topics. Azent also has an interactive chat-bot named 'Ask Ana' which answers study abroad and university-specific questions asked by students.
Azent's dedicated backend team provides research and analysis of how students are making the decision. With a strong CRM support, it provides accurate information to students on universities and courses.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 15:49 IST

Pennar Industries investing Rs 65 crore to double CDW tubes capacity

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Sep 24 (ANI): Engineering products and solutions company Pennar Industries said on Tuesday it is doubling its cold drawn welded (CDW) tubes manufacturing capacity.

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 15:14 IST

BC blueberries - The perfect choice for your healthy diet

New Delhi [India] Sept 24 (ANI/BusinessWire India): BC blueberries are one of the leading choices for the health-conscious members of society, focusing on a healthy lifestyle. BC blueberries are very versatile little berries and are obtainable in frozen, dried, juice concentrate and even powder form.

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 15:02 IST

Threats looming for India's apparel exporters may slow pace of...

New Delhi [India], Sept 24 (ANI): Though domestic apparel exports are expected to remain in the positive zone during rest of the year, there are multiple threats looming which could slow down the pace and make it challenging for apparel exporters, investment information firm and rating agency ICRA sai

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 14:27 IST

Health-tech firm Healthnine Technologies aims to work with...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Sept 24 (ANI/NewsVoir): Healthnine Technologies, a health-tech start-up working towards joining insurance companies and hospitals under one community, announced that it plans to work with 15,000 hospitals across India by 2021.

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 14:20 IST

Rapido Bike announces special offers across Uttar Pradesh

Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh) [India] Sept 24 (ANI/NewsVoir): Rapido Bike has launched its operations in Bareilly, Meerut, Saharanpur, Moradabad, and Aligarh.

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 13:32 IST

Slashing corporate tax rates a bold measure: RBI Governor Das

New Delhi [India], Sep 24 (ANI): The government's recent decision to cut corporate tax rates is a bold measure and augurs well for the economy, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das said on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 13:31 IST

Burn those calories in style with Clovia Active

New Delhi [India] Sept 24 (ANI/NewsVoir): The wedding season is almost around the corner and what better time to get yourself in shape than this. Clovia, India's fastest growing lingerie brand has launched its all-new range of moisture-wicking active-wear called 'Clovia Active'. From trendy designs an

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 13:18 IST

DHFL to discuss draft resolution plan with bankers

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sep 24 (ANI): Financially-strapped Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL) will discuss its draft resolution plan at a meeting of lenders on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 12:59 IST

Indian teenager representing Asia on the Board of the State of Youth

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] Sept 24 (ANI/NewsVoir): Ashoka: Innovators for the Public is proud to announce that their 'Ashoka Young Changemaker Garvita Gulhati and Founder of Why Waste?' has been chosen to be on Board of the State of Youth amongst eight other inspirational young individuals from acr

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 12:30 IST

Moody's assigns Ba2 rating to JSW Steel's proposed senior unsecured notes

Singapore, Sep 24 (ANI): Moody's Investors Service said on Tuesday it has assigned a Ba2 rating with a positive outlook to the proposed senior unsecured notes to be issued by JSW Steel Ltd.

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 11:52 IST

Finance your home renovation with Bajaj Finserv personal loan

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] Sept 24 (ANI/BusinessWire India): With the onset of festival season in India, everyone loves to renovate or redecorate their home. It's also considered an auspicious time to revamp your household. However, to be able to have a seamless home renovation process, timely fina

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 11:47 IST

Biocon Biologics expands R&D footprint by acquiring assets of...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Sep 24 (ANI): Biopharmaceuticals major Biocon Ltd said on Tuesday that its subsidiary has acquired research and development capital assets from Pfizer Healthcare India Ltd.

Read More
iocl