Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) launches direct flight linking Baku to New Delhi

New Delhi [India] June 28(ANI/NewsVoir): Backed by its core philosophy to provide strong regional network coverage, Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL), the flag carrier and largest airline of the country of Azerbaijan today scaled yet another new height by launching its direct flight linking Baku to New Delhi.

The news comes in the wake of Azerbaijan's robust customer-friendly strategy to offer greater connectivity from India to Baku, thereby saving time and enhancing comfort for its esteemed passengers.

With the launch of this service, flight will be departing from Terminal 3 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport. It will be scheduled every Wednesday and Saturday starting from 26 June, 2019 arriving in Baku at Terminal 1 of the Heydar Aliyev International Airport.

Air tickets can be booked online through the offices of AZAL's official agents. Importantly, tourist visa for Azerbaijan can be obtained online through in India, Moxie Hospitality India Pvt Ltd is the appointed GSA for AZAL.

"India ranks very high in our list of priorities. It offers immense potential due to the high number of international travellers and their growing interest in the region. With the launch of the direct route between Baku and New Delhi, we are confident that it would boost the flow of tourists to Azerbaijan. We expect flights to the country to double by October this year", said Jamil Manizade, Director of Azerbaijan Airlines.

"An Eastern country with a Western outlook, Baku is known as the 'Pearl of the Caucasus' combines history, culture and modernity. It is a vibrant city offering safe and attractive setting along the Caspian Sea. From UNESCO World Heritage Sites, to phenomenal shopping experiences, outdoor activities, luxury hotels, and beautiful venues and locations for weddings and honeymoons, Azerbaijan is a perfect destination for couples, families, and friends, Azerbaijan offers the perfect landscape for Indian travellers of all kinds", said Jamil Manizade, Director of Azerbaijan Airlines.

"We are proud to be partnering with Azerbaijan Airlines on this venture. Our rich legacy and vast experience in hospitality sector along with our dedicated team has put us in good stead. As always, we will delight our privileged customers with seamless and effective service. To this end, we have worked out a robust marketing plan including attractive packages for potential customers", said Geetanjali Alamshah, Founder, Director, Moxie Hospitality India Pvt Ltd.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

