B-Boy Menno and B-Girl Kastet win Red Bull BC One World Final 2019

Updated: Nov 11, 2019 17:44 IST

GIC Re clocks H1 loss at Rs 481 crore on provisioning for IL&FS, DHFL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 11 (ANI): Government-owned General Insurance Corporation of India (GIC Re) said on Monday it suffered a loss before tax of Rs 481 crore in the first half of current fiscal year (April to September) as against profit before tax of Rs 200 crore in the corresponding peri