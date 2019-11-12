B-Girl Kastet Red Bull BC One 2019 Champion
B-Boy Menno and B-Girl Kastet win Red Bull BC One World Final 2019

ANI | Updated: Nov 11, 2019 12:33 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Nov 11 (ANI/NewsVoir): Red Bull BC One, the biggest and most prestigious one-on-one breaking competition in the world, is thrilled to announce the winners of this year's Red Bull BC One World Final.
B-Boy Menno from the Netherlands and B-Girl Kastet from Russia emerged as World Champions at the 16th edition of the Red Bull BC One World Final hosted in Mumbai, India. B-Boy Menno and B-Girl Kastet bested over 70 breakers from over 30 countries globally to earn the title of Red Bull BC One World Champion 2019. B-Boy Menno is taking the World Champion title for the third time, after winning Red Bull BC One in 2014 and 2017.
After previous championships hosted in some of the biggest cities in the world, including Paris, New York and Tokyo, the Red Bull BC One World Final travels to a country of dance and celebration in 2019. On November 9, Mumbai hosted over 70 of the world's best b-boys and B-Girls across 30 countries as they went head-to-head to take the belt and earn the title of Red Bull BC One 2019 World Champion.
"This win means a lot to me. It is the perfect closure for this year, I have been working very hard for it. The battles weren't easy we only battled three rounds but my opponent Killa Kolya went all in. I'm very happy to take this title back home - it is dedicated to my next kid," said B-Boy Menno, representing the Netherlands.
"I didn't think about the title. I thought about growing in my understanding of dance and hip hop culture. But when I got the title, I was very happy, and it's great to take the belt. The dance will grow when you put in the hard work and know more about yourself," said B-Girl Kastet, representing Russia.
The World Final was held at the National Sports Club of India and was attended by thousands of spectators in one of the fastest-growing hip hop scenes in the world. B-Boy Flying Machine from India who won a wild card entry directly into the top 16 lost his battle in the first round to B-Boy Robin from Ukraine. Other side performances featured some of the biggest names in India: Dhol Dhamaal, V Unbeatable and rap legend DIVINE.
Meet The 2019 World Champions
B-Boy Menno (The Netherlands)
From the city of Tilburg in the Netherlands, B-Boy Menno is a member of Hustle Kidz crew, the Red Bull BC One All Stars, and Def Dogz. He started breaking in 2001 at a time when b-boying was extremely popular amongst the youth in his hometown, and he also had two older cousins who were also practising breaking.
When it comes to competitions, Menno has won almost every major solo battle there is, including the 2007 and 2013 UK B-Boy Championships solo competition, the 2013 and 2015 Battle of the Year and Unbreakable solo competitions, the 2017 R16 Solo competition, and the 2014 and 2017 Red Bull BC One World Finals. Menno also won the first official WDSF 2019 World Breaking Championship.
Menno is also a father; painter and clothing line designer who hopes that hip hop will always be a part of his life and wants to give back to the scene by teaching and organizing events.
B-Girl Kastet (Russia)
From Krasnodar, Russia, B-Girl Kastet, whose name means "brass knuckles" in English, is a member of 3:16 Crew and started breaking in 2010 at the age of 12. Going from Latin dances to judo, before finally discovering breaking, Kastet learned the dance from her crew, especially members B-Boy Marvel, and, her husband, B-Boy Jerry Metal.
Inspired by breakers such as Kmel, Machine, Remind and Rockadile, when Kastet dances she tries to use her whole body and believes that it's very important to allow soul to shine through her dance. Having won competitions like the Combonathion 7 2v2 B-Girl battle, the Combonathion 9 1v1 B-Girl battle and the 2018 Russian Red Bull BC One B-Girl qualifier, Kastet also studies as an artist at university and sees her future in breaking and art.
Watch it again
Catch the replay of the Red Bull BC One World Final on Facebook, YouTube and Red Bull TV.
This content is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

iocl