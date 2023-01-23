B20 meet: Adopt sustainable and green approach in businesses, says Piyush Goyal

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], January 23 (ANI): Union minister Piyush Goyal has asked businesses to adopt a sustainable and green approach in their business practices.

Minister Goyal addressed the Inception Meeting of Business 20 (B20), the official G20 dialogue forum with the global business community in Gandhinagar on Monday.

Minister for Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and Textiles has asked the businesses to use the forum of B20 along with G20 to look at how they can collectively work towards a sustainable and equitable future agenda.



Earlier, Goyal paid his tributes to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose on his birth Anniversary and said he was one of the leading lights of our freedom struggle. The Minister said that Netaji envisioned a nation where every single citizen of the country had a share in its prosperity.



On India's fight against the pandemic, Goyal noted that the while the world was worried about how India would cope with the pandemic, it had converted that fear into hope and emerged as a bright spot in the global economy.



The Minister said that businesses that come to India have always succeeded because of our competitiveness. He opined that India offered the rule of law, inspiring and decisive leadership, transparent government policies, no opaque models and no hidden subsidies.

India assumed the Presidency of the G20 on December 1, 2022, from Indonesia. G20 is a premier forum for international economic cooperation. Established in 2010, B20 is among the most prominent Engagement Groups in G20, with companies and business organizations as participants.

B20 leads the process of galvanizing global business leaders for their views on issues of global economic and trade governance and speaks in a single voice for the entire G20 business community. (ANI)

