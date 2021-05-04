Bajaj Auto clocks sales of 3.48 lakh units in April

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], May 3 (ANI): Two- and three-wheeler manufacturer Bajaj Auto said on Monday it clocked global sales of 3.48 lakh units in April of which 2.21 lakh units were exported to emerge as the India's number one motorcycle manufacturer.

The company accounted for 60 per cent of the country's motorcycle and three-wheeler exports last year. In FY 20-21, the export income stood at Rs 12,687 crore with 52 per cent of volumes exported to over 79 countries.

With a cumulative 1.8 crore vehicles exported over the last 10 years, Bajaj Auto has earned over 14 billion dollars of foreign exchange.

The company pioneered the sports motorcycling segment with the launch of the Pulsar in 2001 which continues to be the market leader in India and in several overseas markets. In FY 21, Bajaj Auto sold over 12.5 lakh units globally.

Executive Director Rakesh Sharma said the wide range of motorcycles cover the entire spectrum from entry, middle and up to premium level segments, allowing the company to engage with a wide spectrum of customers -- from a mototaxi driver in Africa to an adventure seeker in Europe.



"This versatility is of enormous value in managing the current volatility as well as uncertainty and to keep the wheels of business moving for all our stakeholders," he said in a statement.

Bajaj Auto has a successful partnership with KTM AG. Nearly half of KTM's annual global sales are jointly designed by KTM and Bajaj, and manufactured at Bajaj Auto's facility at Chakan in Maharashtra.

To support the rising demand for its products globally, Bajaj Auto recently announced a major investment of Rs 650 crore in a fourth plant to be built at Chakan for its premium motorcycle brand portfolio and the Chetak electric scooter.

Bajaj Auto is the world's third largest manufacturer of motorcycles and the largest manufacturer of three-wheelers. It has a market capitalisation of Rs 1.1 lakh crore which is nearly double of the next largest two-wheeler company in India.

(ANI)

