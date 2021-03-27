Bajaj Auto, Pierer Mobility strengthen e-mobility cooperation

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], March 26 (ANI): Two- and three-wheeler manufacturer Bajaj Auto said on Friday it is strengthening strategic cooperation with Europe's Pierer Mobility AG to meet the growing demand for innovative e-mobility concepts.

Both companies had joined forces 15 years ago to make a sizeable and relentless footprint in international motorcycle industry.

Now they have decided to jointly explore the zero tailpipe emissions, low maintenance and long-lasting benefits of light electric vehicles in urban settings and dense metropolitan areas.



"This renewed strategy will centre on development of common electric platforms to deliver the advantage of scale, regarding all critical components, allowing both companies to quickly and effectively adapt to evolving customer needs globally," they said in a joint statement.

Part of this remit involves an open approach to all battery opportunities, aiding the parallel advantage of both fixed and swappable solutions.

"Moving at pace, the initial output from this manufacturing impetus will see the first of these shared platform vehicles beginning of 2022."

Present in over 70 nations, Bajaj Auto is the world's third largest manufacturer of motorcycles and the largest manufacturer of three-wheelers. (ANI)

