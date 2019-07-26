Bajaj Auto is the world’s third largest manufacturer of motorcycles
Bajaj Auto Q1 revenue up 4 pc to Rs 7,756 crore, profit rises marginally

ANI | Updated: Jul 26, 2019 16:20 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 26 (ANI): Two-and-three-wheeler maker Bajaj Auto on Friday reported 3.9 per cent increase in its revenue from operations to Rs 7,756 crore during the first fiscal quarter despite tepid volume growth of 2 per cent.
It was Rs 7,465 crore in April to June 2018. The year-on-year grow was led by healthy realisation on a price hike.
At the same time, profit during the quarter increased 0.94 per cent to Rs 1,126 crore from Rs 1,115 crore amid warnings of poor industry growth in the second half of current fiscal. The realisation per unit increased by 4.1 per cent year-on-year.
Total two-wheeler sales volume was up 5 per cent at 11 lakh units while three-wheeler sales volumes dipped by 16 per cent were at 1.6 lakh units. Overall volumes increased 2 per cent to around 12.47 lakh units due to a 2 per cent decline in domestic volume and a 3 per cent increase in export volume.
The company recorded a growth of 3 per cent in the domestic motorcycle segment against industry de-growth of 9 per cent. "The overall share in the domestic motorcycle market stood at 18.3 per cent against 16.3 per cent in the previous year. Retail share in the domestic motorcycle market is nearly 19 per cent," the company said.
In the sports segment, the company said it continued to maintain its dominance with a market share of 46.9 per cent during the quarter ended June 2019.
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) declined by 10.5 per cent year-on-year to Rs 1,198 crore and margin contracted 249 basis points to 15.45 per cent in Q1 FY20.
In June 2019, Bajaj Auto's surplus cash and cash equivalents stood at Rs 17,126 crore compared to Rs 16,368 crore in March 2019.
(ANI)

iocl