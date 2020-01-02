Bajaj Auto reports 3 pc fall in sales during December, stock slips by 0.65 pc

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Jan 2 (ANI): Two-and three-wheeler manufacturer Bajaj Auto said on Thursday it sold 3.36 lakh vehicles in December, down 3 per cent in the year-ago period.

In December 2018, it had sold 3.46 lakh units, it said in a statement.

However, three-wheeler sales saw a rise of 8 per cent year-on-year to 51,253 units versus 47,344 units in December 2018.

Of these, domestic sales saw 26 per cent growth to 29,038 units from 23,099 units while exports skidded by 8 per cent to 22,215 units from 24,245 units in the same period.



Total motorcycle sales (domestic and exports) came in at 284,802 units in December 2019 as against 298,855 units in December 2018, a decline of 5 per cent.

Of these, domestic sales witnessed a decline of 21 per cent while exports rose by 13 per cent.

Total vehicles (motorcycles and commercial vehicle) sales in the domestic market came in at 153,163 units compared to 180,351 units in December 2018, marking a decline of 15 per cent.

However, exports stood at 182,892 units compared to 165,848 units, up 10 per cent.

At 11:40 am, Bajaj Auto was trading 0.65 per cent lower on BSE Ltd at Rs 3,126.50 per share.

(ANI)

