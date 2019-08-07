Bajaj Electricals reports 14 pc jump in Q1 income to Rs 1,300 crore

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 7 (ANI): Bajaj Electricals said on Wednesday its income from operations jumped 14 per cent to Rs 1,300.69 crore in April to June quarter as against Rs 1139.93 crore over the first quarter of previous year.

Profit before tax and profit after tax stood at Rs 22.75 crore and Rs 13.7 crore respectively as against Rs 61.9 crore and Rs 40.14 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous year.

Consumer products segment earned total revenue of Rs 786.27 crore as against Rs 596.86 crore, marking a growth of 31.7 per cent. EPC (power) segment, however, achieved total revenue of Rs 514.32 crore, registering de-growth of 5.3 per cent.

"Our consumer products segment has registered a splendid performance driven by range and reach programme being fully stabilised pan India and products being sold through more than two lakh retail outlets across the country," said Chairman and Managing Director Shekhar Bajaj.

"On the EPC side, the company aims to do business with selective and risk calibrated approach. The current order book stands at Rs 1,556 crore comprising of Rs 496 crore for transmission line towers, Rs 916 crore for power distribution and Rs 144 crore for illumination projects," he said in a statement.

Bajaj Electricals business is spread across consumer products (appliances, fans, lighting), exports, luminaires and EPC (illumination, transmission towers and power distribution).

(ANI)

