Bajaj Finance books 46 lakh new loans in Q1 amid second wave

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 6 (ANI): Bajaj Finance said on Tuesday it booked 46 lakh new loans during Q1 FY22 as compared to 18 lakh in the year-ago period.

Assets under management (AUMs) stood at Rs 1.59 lakh crore (including IPO financing receivable of Rs 2,900 crore) as of June 30 as compared to Rs 1.38 lakh crore last year. AUMs in Q1 FY22 grew by Rs 7,100 crore (Rs 4,200 crore excluding IPO financing receivable).

Customer franchise as of June 30 stood at 5 crore as compared to 4.3 crore last year. The company acquired 19 lakh new customers in Q1 FY22 as compared to 5 lakh in Q1 FY21.



Consolidated liquidity surplus stood at Rs 10,900 crore as of June 30. The company said it continues to remain well capitalised with capital adequacy ratio of 28.6 per cent.

The deposit book stands at Rs 28,000 crore as compared to Rs 20,061 crore at the end of Q1 last year. Deposit book in Q1 FY22 grew by Rs 2,200 crore.

At 2.10 pm, Bajaj Finance's stock was quoting 3.1 per cent higher on NSE India at Rs 6,263 per unit. (ANI)

