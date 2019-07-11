Bajaj Finserv
Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit offers interest rates up to 8.95 per cent

Jul 11, 2019

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] July 11 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Investors of any risk type consider investing in fixed deposits because FDs are low-risk investment avenues, wherein you can invest your principal amount and let it grow over time. However, recently, repo rates were reduced, and several financiers reduced their FD interest rates to accommodate the change.
Thus, the returns on fixed deposits were significantly reduced, which made investors look for other investment avenues. But, the government also reduced interest rates for savings schemes, and market volatilities have increased significantly.
In such a scenario, Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit comes across as one of the best investment options, offering guaranteed returns up to 8.95 per cent, which comes with several exciting benefits:
Highest returns on your Bajaj Finance FD
With rewarding returns of 8.60 per cent for new customers, which go up to 8.95 per cent for senior citizens, Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit is one of the best investment options. By investing in a Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit for 5 years, you can grow your savings by more than 51 per cent.
To understand this better, let's assume you're investing Rs 3,00,000 in a cumulative Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit scheme. Here's a look at the returns you'd get.

You can benefit furthermore, by renewing your maturity proceeds, to increase your returns by 0.10 per cent more. Invest in Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit to get high FD interest rates, so you can fund your investment goals and make your savings grow.
Guaranteed returns with high safety
Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit is one of the highest rated FDs in the country, with a rating of FAAA by CRISIL and MAAA by ICRA. Nearly 1,45,000 customers have invested in a Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit, contributing towards a book size of 13,000 plus crore.
A high stability rating by leading credit rating agencies indicates that your investment amount is safe, with very low chances of delays or defaults. You can use the FD calculator to determine your returns before you invest, so you can decide a suitable tenor or payout frequency.
Hassle-free investment
Investing in a Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit is very easy, and you can choose your tenor, payout frequency, and start investing with just Rs 25,000. You can also invest online, and if you're an existing customer, you can invest using an online, paperless process, without any hassle.
Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit also offers the multi-deposit facility, auto-renewal facility and the option to pay through a debit card in FD branches. These features can simplify the process of investing in a Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit, so you can grow your savings easily and maximize the returns on your investment. Start investing today, to put your money to work for you.
This story is provided by BusinessWire India.

Jul 11, 2019

