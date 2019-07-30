Bajaj Finance offering online Fixed Deposit facilities

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] July 30 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit is now offering online investment options to existing customers, who can now invest through a paperless process.

Servicing more than 1.44 lakh customers and with an FD book size of over Rs 13,000 crores, the Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit is a preferred investment option, owing to its assurance of high returns. Even after a cumulative repo rate cut of 0.75 basis points, this FD offers customers an interest rate of up to 8.95per cent.

The returns do not come at the cost of stability or convenience. Carrying the highest credit ratings, Bajaj Finance FD has been awarded CRISIL's FAAA rating, and ICRA's MAAA rating. Today, building your wealth via this FD is easier than ever as you can open your FD online, from the comfort of your home or workplace.

Key features of the online Fixed Deposit facility

You can start investing easily by filling the online FD form. Below are the standout benefits of the online FD facility, offered by Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit.

Instant booking: Existing customers need not worry about making a trip to a Bajaj Finance branch. With the online facility, you can start your FD immediately in a hassle-free manner.

Completely online and paperless process: Investing via the online mode is convenient as you need not worry about any physical paperwork. You can carry out the entire process, from start to finish, over the internet.

Invest anytime, anywhere: Since you can invest from a device having an internet connection, you get the freedom to open a deposit from your office desk or from the comfort of your home.

No need to submit documents: Being an existing customer, you need not submit any extra documentation when opening your FD. With this convenience, you can become an FD holder without delay.

Apart from making it easy for you to start investing, this FD also offers inflation-beating and risk-free returns. Take a look at the returns you get when you invest here.

Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit returns for existing customers

Existing customers profit from a 0.25per cent interest rate boost, earning up to 8.85per cent on FDs taken for at least a 3-year tenor with payouts at maturity. Below are the returns you earn via the Bajaj Finance FD.

Here, the principal varies whereas the tenor remains constant



Here, the tenor varies but the principal remains constant.



If you are a new customer, senior citizen or otherwise, you can request a call back, by submitting your details. On doing so, a representative will get in touch with you and help you set up your deposit quickly.

Bajaj Finance FD returns for new customers

This FD offers even regular customers a high interest rate, up to 8.60per cent for FDs taken for at least a 3-year tenor with payouts at maturity.

Below are the returns you get when taking an FD for a 5-year term.



Bajaj Finance FD returns for senior citizens

Senior citizens profit from a 0.35per cent higher FD interest rate. When taken for a tenor of 3 years or more with payouts at maturity only, senior citizen's FD's yield returns at a maximum rate of 8.95per cent

Here are the returns you get for an FD taken for a 5-year term.



Apart from the convenience of starting your investment online and in a paperless manner, you can also enjoy the facilities of auto-renewal to earn higher FD interest rates and keep your investment going for longer, investment via a debit card at select locations, a multi-deposit facility where you can start FDs of different amounts and durations to suit different needs via just one cheque, and even enjoy a loan against your FD to address urgent needs for finance. With all this in store, it is time to invest in a Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit today.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

