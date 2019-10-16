Bajaj Finserv Logo
Bajaj Finserv announces exciting offers on #JustEMI to make your Diwali Sparkling

ANI | Updated: Oct 16, 2019 18:38 IST

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 16 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending and investing arm of Bajaj Finserv, announces its #JustEMI wali Sparkling Diwali campaign which offers more than 1000+ exciting offers online or at Bajaj Finserv partner stores.
This month-long campaign aims to redefine shopping experience to more than 50 million customers by providing them instant financing options when they shop on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network or from any of the 90,000+ retailers spread across more than 1,800 cities in India, using their EMI Network Card.
During the #JustEMI campaign, customers can win vouchers of Big Bazaar, BookMyShow, Pizza Hut, Baskin Robins etc. Customers stand a chance to earn a cashback up to Rs. 3000 and win shopping vouchers up to Rs. 1200 while shopping with the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card. That's not all, one can also shop for the latest electronics on the EMI Network and get assured gift vouchers worth up to Rs 9,500 on a minimum purchase of Rs 15,000.
Customers transacting through MakeMyTrip can avail 20 per cent instant off up on Domestic Hotel bookings up to Rs 10000 and flat Rs 400 off on minimum transaction amount of Rs 8,000 for Domestic Flight tickets. Customers can also avail pre-approved offers online up to Rs 10 crore. These offers will be on till October 28, 2019.
As a part of this campaign, the company has created a virtual EMI Network Town destination providing the customers with a unique experience of accessing different products available on EMIs. Customers also stand a chance to win exclusive prizes every day by participating in the 4 different game challenges. To participate and be eligible to win, customers have to sign in to register and simply choose their desired game and earn maximum points.
Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card is a convenient tool that helps customers to buy products on easy EMIs. Customers can apply for an EMI Network Card through Bajaj Finserv partner stores to avail easy loans up to Rs 4 lakh to purchase any consumer goods from television and smart phones to furniture and groceries on easy EMIs. Existing customers of Bajaj Finserv can easily apply for the EMI Network Card through the customer portal- Experia.
Customers need to fill an online form to avail instant loan through Bajaj Finserv EMI Network, making it entirely hassle-free. Customers need not worry about submitting numerous documents at Bajaj Finserv EMI Network as the company ensures to offer a seamless experience to its customers by submitting KYC documents and a cancelled cheque.
While purchasing through Bajaj Finserv EMI Network, a customer has to pay minimal or zero processing fee on the purchase of products. The total amount is divided into easy monthly EMIs.
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

iocl