Bajaj Finserv Business Loan - Here's all SMEs need to know about this loan

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] Aug 7 (ANI/BusinessWire India): According to a report by the Economic Times - "The MSME sector is and regarded as the backbone of the Indian economy. It churns out over 6000 products which are highly sought after across the global marketplaces and employs 40 per cent of the country's workforce."

The national 'Make in India' initiative has brought with it a host of opportunities for MSMEs across the country. This calls for adequate funding by MSMEs so as to fuel growth and earn lucrative profits. To help such businesses meet their cash flow gaps Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending, and investment arm of Bajaj Finserv offers Business Loan up to Rs 20 lakh.

A business loan is a collateral-free form of credit designed to cover various expenditures in a business. Borrowers need not mortgage any residential/commercial asset to avail funds. Read on to know on how this loan caters to a range of needs-

Install new machinery with a substantial loan amount

As opposed to newer financing avenues such as crowdfunding, business loans assure customers of a large amount of capital. Ample financing is necessary when one wants to revamp its supply chain and machinery or equipment. Bajaj Finserv gives access to funding of up to Rs 20 lakh to tend to such needs.

Cater to business requirements with collateral-free financing

Business Loan from Bajaj Finserv offers financing without any collateral. This exempts the customers of the burden of pledging an asset. A combination of simple eligibility criteria and minimal documents results in a swift 24 hours disbursal that helps one leverage business opportunities that may come their way.

Ensure liquidity with the Flexi Loan facility

Business Loan from Bajaj Finserv gives the option of signing up for a Flexi Loan facility that's tailored to address urgent and unexpected financial needs. A Flexi Loan allows customers to borrow multiple times from their sanctioned amount and incur interest only on the amount withdrawn. Moreover, they can choose to pay interest-only EMIs through the tenor and repay the principal at the end. Thereby, reducing their EMIs by up to 56 per cent.

Chalk out a profitable expansion plan by borrowing at a viable rate

When taking a Business Loan, it's important that one plans for repayment. Business Loans offered by Bajaj Finserv starts at an interest rate of just 18 per cent. Customers can not only enhance their current setup but also tap into new markets with equal ease, be it building a warehouse for inventory or securing the necessary licenses.

Here's how to apply for a Bajaj Finserv Business Loan in minutes:

Online application process -

* Apply for the business loan by clicking here

* Fill in the required details, and click Submit

* Our representative will connect with the borrower, along with their pre-approved offer

A CIBIL score of 750 is considered healthy to avail of a business loan. The closer the score is to 900; the higher are the chances of getting the loan.

Business Loans by Bajaj Finserv can give businesses the much-needed boost to help one's enterprise-scale to new heights. Customers can check if they have a pre-approved offer before they apply for the loan.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

