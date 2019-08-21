Bajaj Finserv Logo
Bajaj Finserv Lifecare Finance offers more than 200 treatments on easy EMIs to support your wellness journey

ANI | Updated: Aug 21, 2019 17:55 IST

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] August 21 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Perspective towards health and wellness in India has witnessed a paradigm shift in the last 5 years.
Taking care of one's health or way of life is not restricted to annual medical check-ups or routine workouts anymore. The urban Indian lifestyle is evolving and the change is steadily paving its way to mini-metros and smaller Indian towns as well. The new-age lifestyle encompasses informed nutritional choices, mental well-being, cosmetic refinements and a more holistic attitude towards life.
Apart from the lifestyle improvements, the previously ignored health issues like stress, body pains, dental concerns, etc too are now checked out by individuals as a precautionary measure.
With the advancement of medical infrastructure, diagnosis and treatment procedures like laparoscopy, orthopaedic treatments, and oncology treatments are easily available. There is an increased awareness in the society on treatments for cancer; as well as on treatments for maternity concerns and IVF. While people are more open about having conversations and treating the lifestyle or medical concerns faced by them today, the financial means to address these concerns are still limited.
Bajaj Finance Ltd, the lending and investment arm of Bajaj Finserv, is offering Lifecare Finance which will equip you to support your lifestyle and medical needs. One can avail Lifecare finance through the Bajaj Finserv Health EMI Network card. This digital card can be used at more than 270 Bajaj Finance Limited (BFL) partner hospitals and clinical centers in more than 1000 cities in India. It enables users to pay for medical expenses through easy EMIs.
The Lifecare finance by Bajaj Finserv offers an umbrella of treatments that are not usually covered by other regular health insurance providers. With the assistance of this plan you can avail a loan of up to Rs 4.5 lakhs that can be repaid through a flexible EMI tenor of up to 12 months. One can get access to more than 200 medical and wellness treatments across 40 Indian cities through a network of more than 2700 medical and clinic partners of Bajaj Finserv Lifecare Finance.
Some of the significant treatments covered by Lifecare Finance by Bajaj Finserv are:
- Cancer Care
- Maternity and IVF Treatments
- Cosmetic procedures
- Hair loss treatments
- Dental Treatments
- Oncology treatments
- Laparoscopy
- Orthopaedic surgeries and procedures
- Weight Wellness and Bariatric surgeries
- General Surgeries
- Cardiac Care
Apart from accessing a wide range of medical treatments, the Bajaj Finserv Health EMI Network Cardholders can pay for their regular pharmacy bills through easy EMI's.
With just one swipe, the Bajaj Finserv Health EMI Network Card ensures that you get the necessary medical attention in a timely manner more affordably than ever before. Further, you can pick a flexible tenure ranging from 3 to 18 months to ensure that you can repay the amount at your own pace, without getting any financial stress. To get access to all these benefits as quickly as possible, check your pre-approved offer by entering basic details and apply right away.
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 18:27 IST

iocl