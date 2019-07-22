Bajaj Finserv offers 74 types of pocket insurance to plan for life's not so nice surprises

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] July 22 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Bajaj Finserv, through its lending arm Bajaj Finance Ltd - India's most diversified NBFC brings to you 74 types of affordable Pocket Insurance products to help you stay protected against the small uncertainties in life which can quickly add up and disrupt your finances.

Bajaj Finserv's Pocket Insurance has an array of products for everyone's need ranging from segments such as lifestyle, travel, health to even a life cover.

These pocket insurance covers include a host of products such as wallet care, monsoon cover, dengue cover, baggage insurance, event insurance, mobile screen insurance, trek cover, designer clothes insurance amongst others that can come in handy in case of any emergency.

To create awareness on the importance of having insurance basis your need, Bajaj Finserv has launched a campaign 'I should have had insurance' wherein you can participate by sharing your stories of how an insurance cover could have helped you against an unforeseen event for any of the products/events listed on the website. The campaign is on till July 25. By posting your story, you can stand a chance to win a gift voucher from Amazon worth Rs 1000. Winners will be announced at the end of the contest.

Pocket Insurance is a unique proposition offered by Bajaj Finserv which is extremely affordable and instantly available for the masses. The premium for these insurance covers start at Rs 79 per annum. What is more, you can instantly pick any of these affordable insurance products at your convenience and pay the premium amount online through multiple payment options.

Often, unplanned situations result in unplanned expenses. All these expenses put together could take a major toll on your finances. However, with a Bajaj Finserv's Pocket Insurance plan you can spend within your means and take care of your other financial goals.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

