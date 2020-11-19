Bajaj Finserv personal loan: A reliable way to manage big purchases

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], November 19 (ANI/NewsVoir): Applying for a personal loan is no longer a tedious task. Customers can get a personal loan to fund their large purchases and unplanned expenses from the comfort of their home, quickly without any hassle.

On fulfilling the basic eligibility parameters prescribed by the lender, customers can get the funds in their account-making it a go-to solution when they need money.

Bajaj Finserv, through its lending and investment arm Bajaj Finance Ltd. offers personal loans to customers with a simplified borrowing experience. From instant approval to flexible repayment options, this loan is packed with features that translate into it a smart way of financing big expenses.

Here is an insight into the key features of the Bajaj Finserv Personal Loan:

1. High-value sanction for large expenses

With this loan, individuals can get access to funds up to Rs 25 lakh, which makes it possible to cover all high-value expenses without having to put a hold on any purchase or dip into one's savings. Moreover, one doesn't have to pledge any collateral while availing of the loan, which makes the borrowing experience seamless.

2. Quick access to funds

Bajaj Finserv offers India's fastest personal loan: individuals get approval in minutes and disbursal within the same day. Besides, one can apply for the loan online, thereby getting access to funds without the need for a long waiting period or queues.

3. Choose a repayment tenure as per your convenience

Bajaj Finserv offers flexible terms to help individuals stay at the top of their finance. One can choose a tenure ranging up to 60 months - whichever suits their repayment capacity the best. One can take the help of the personal loan EMI calculator to determine a budget-friendly EMI.

4. Pay interest only on what one utilises with the Flexi facility

The Flexi facility provides individuals with added convenience. With it, one can borrow from their loan limit as and when the need arises and pays interest only on the amount utilised. For the initial part of the tenure, one can choose to pay interest-only EMIs, which lets them lower their EMIs by up to 45 per cent. What's more, individuals can make part-prepayment towards their loan, whenever they have additional funds, at nil charges. This way, individuals can cut down on their interest outflow and close the loan before the tenure and become free from debt sooner.

5. Online loan account management anytime, anywhere

Bajaj Finserv's customer portal, Experia, offers several facilities that improve their loan servicing experience. It lets one access their repayment schedule, view their loan statement, manage their EMIs, and review the terms and conditions of the loan all in one place.

6. Get customised pre-approved offers

In addition to benefiting from convenience when applying for a personal loan online, customers can also check their pre-approved offer from the lender. These offers are personalized as per their profile and requirements. To check this pre-approved offer, customers can simply enter their name and contact details on the Bajaj Finserv website.

Thus, customers can now go ahead and tick everything off their list of expenses and finance them with a hassle-free, instant personal loan from Bajaj Finserv.

Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending arm of the Bajaj Finserv group, is one of the most diversified NBFCs in the Indian market catering to more than 36 million customers across the country. Headquartered in Pune, the company's product offering includes Consumer Durable Loans, Lifestyle Finance, Digital Product Finance, Personal Loans, Loan against Property, Small Business Loans, Loans for Professionals, Home loans, Credit Cards, Two-wheeler and Three-wheeler Loans, Commercial lending/SME Loans, Loan against Securities and Rural Finance which includes Gold Loans and Vehicle Refinancing Loans along with Fixed Deposits.

Bajaj Finance Limited prides itself on holding the highest credit rating of FAAA/Stable for any NBFC in the country today. It is also the only NBFC in India with the international 'BBB' with stable outlook for long-term, by S&P Global Rating.

To know more, please visit, www.bajajfinserv.in.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)