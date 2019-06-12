Bajaj Finserv prescribes hassle-free finance for doctors

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] June 12 (ANI/BusinessWire India): As a doctor, your responsibilities are many and your working hours can be erratic, especially if you run your own practice. As you do not have the fixed working hours of someone with a 9-5 desk job, you may not be able to give enough thought or time to your financial health.

So, while you dedicate your time to helping patients, Bajaj Finserv crafts innovative financing solutions is just for you. Take a look at the suite of financial services that Bajaj Finserv has designed specially to cater to your unique needs as a practising medical professional.

A suite of customised loans for all your financing needs

While there are plenty of offerings in the market, it's best to pick one that has been created keeping your unique needs in mind. Considering how you require finance quickly, with minimal eligibility requirements and short turnaround time, Bajaj Finserv offers you a suite of loans to choose from like a personal loan for doctors, business loan for doctors, a home loan for doctors and loan against property for doctors.

With a personal loan or business loan, you can get financing up to Rs 30 lakh at a nominal interest rate, without pledging any collateral. You can also choose the Flexi facility to borrow as per your needs and pay interest only on the utilised amount. Further, you can pay interest-only EMIs and repay the principal at the end of the tenor to manage your clinic's cash-flow better.

On the other hand, the home loan for doctors and the loan against property for doctors offered by Bajaj Finserv give you the wherewithal to fund big-ticket purchases. You can secure Rs 2 crore to purchase a home, pay for your child's overseas education, expand your clinic to a second location and incorporate elements of automation in your practice. With simply eligibility and document requirements, and the option to apply online, you can secure the finance you need, when you need it.

A tailored SuperCard to help you secure your business

Imagine having access to one of the best credit cards that have been further enhanced to suit your professional needs. The Bajaj Finserv RBL Bank SuperCard for doctors offers you this and much more.

Combining the power of a debit card, credit card, loan card, and an EMI card into one, the SuperCard for Doctors goes beyond providing credit for regular expenses. With this credit card, you can secure your income and working capital and prevent financial disruption, as it offers professional indemnity insurance of up to Rs 20 lakh.

With this coverage, you can address your business' legal needs without dipping into your personal or business emergency reserve. Further, the premium is waived off if you register annual spends of Rs 3.5 lakh or more on your SuperCard. In fact, the annual fee is waived off too when you make spends of over Rs 1 lakh. With 4 complimentary airport lounge visits in a year, you can be as comfortable as possible whenever you travel for business or leisure.

You also enjoy a buy-one-get-one-free offer when you book tickets through BookMyShow, get gift vouchers on incremental spends, an interest-free emergency loan for up to 90 days, as well as interest-free cash withdrawals from any ATM for up to 50 days.

A safe, high-yield investment to plan for the future

Owing to Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposits that offer up to 8.95 per cent interest, you can rest assured that you're investing in an instrument that works as hard as you. In fact, you can accumulate a sizeable corpus by earning returns amounting to 50 per cent of the principal amount when you invest for just 5 years. With the Bajaj Finserv Fixed Deposit, you can enjoy lucrative returns and a secure environment.

This FD carries ICRA's MAAA (stable) rating and CRISIL's FAAA/Stable rating that is the highest in their categories. This means that your capital is exposed to no risk. Not only can you plan your investment online with ease and accuracy using an FD calculator, but you can also track your investment through the customer portal. You can do so at your convenience whether it's in between patients or while you're on your way to your clinic.

From investing smartly for personal and professional goals to funding every day as well as landmark expenses with ease, know that Bajaj Finserv has got your back. You can access its bouquet of offerings for your every financial need in just a few clicks!

