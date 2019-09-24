Bajaj Finserv RBL Bank SuperCard: The Only Financial Aid You Need

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] Sept 24 (ANI/BusinessWire India): When looking for a credit card that offers value-added features and is tailored to a wide range of financial needs, Bajaj Finserv RBL Bank SuperCard is the best fit.

The SuperCard, as the name suggests, is loaded with super features that not only takes care of your everyday cash needs but is also a dependable financial friend in an emergency.

This multi-faceted co-branded card offered by Bajaj Finserv, through its lending and investment arm Bajaj Finance Ltd, allows you to enjoy the power of four cards in one, as it doubles up as an ATM card, a loan card and an EMI card. This means that in addition to accessing credit and earning reward points, you can take an emergency loan, make cash withdrawal and convert spends into EMIs.

Take a closer look at the benefits that Bajaj Finserv RBL Bank SuperCard offers:

Avail an interest-free loan to meet emergency needs

Given how emergencies can sap your resources, especially finances, it's good to have a contingency plan that you can fall back on when faced with such situation. A SuperCard offers you just this via its emergency loan. So, if you have to undergo medical treatment, replace a non-functioning refrigerator or procure inventory for an urgent business consignment, you can simply convert your SuperCard's credit limit into an emergency loan via the RBL MyCard App and thereby, avoid the hassle of applying for a personal loan. What's more, you aren't charged any interest up to 90 days and so, the offering is both convenient and affordable.

Make interest-free cash withdrawals and get quick liquid finance

Even though most vendors and retailers accept plastic money, there are some expenses that you can only take care of via cash. While credit cards can be used at ATMs, the associated charges tend to be prohibitively high. With the SuperCard however, you can make cash withdrawals from ATMs on an interest-free basis for up to 50 days, by paying a flat 2.5 per cent processing fee only. This helps you plug urgent liquidity needs quickly and economically.

Shop to your heart's content and repay comfortably via EMIs

With the festive season here already, you may be looking forward to going on a shopping spree. However, making several big-ticket purchases at once can leave you with a significant amount of debt and this can be a slippery slope to tread on, as failure to pay credit card bills in full attracts high-interest charges. Nevertheless, with the SuperCard you can tackle spends over Rs 3,000 effectively by converting them into bite-sized EMIs. Further, the card gives you access to attractive deals and discounts on purchases ranging from travel to apparel. In fact, you also get 5 per cent cash back on the down payment made at select partner stores.

Enjoy unlimited entertainment with buy-one-get-one-free offers on movie tickets

If you are a movie buff then you have reason to cheer as you can catch all the latest blockbusters releasing in India more affordably by using a SuperCard. Variants like the Platinum Plus SuperCard and World Prime SuperCard give you a free ticket each month for a ticket bought through BookMyShow. Others like the Platinum Choice SuperCard offer you 10 per cent discount.

What's interesting about the SuperCard is that apart from the 4-in-1 feature, the card comes in different variants tailored to different consumer and professional needs. For instance, you can opt for the Travel Easy SuperCard to make fuel purchases more pocket-friendly or the Doctor's SuperCard to benefit from a professional indemnity insurance cover. Irrespective of which variant you choose, the card promises attractive offerings and savings every step of the way.

Moreover, you can apply for a SuperCard easily too. All you need to do to get started is check your pre-approved offer from Bajaj Finserv. Doing so gives you instant approval and access to a welcome gift of up to 20,000 reward points.

