Bajaj Finserv successfully concludes its B-school campus competition 'ATOM' season 3 with TAPMI as the winner and JBIMS in second position

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], December 12 (ANI/NewsVoir): Bajaj Finserv successfully completed the third season of its coveted B-school campus competition 'ATOM', with over 7,746 students from top 17 B-schools participating this year, pan-India.

The competition, which aimed at engaging the bright young minds in building solutions for futuristic Fintech scenarios, witnessed 1,228 teams virtually fighting it out at campus, regional and national levels to reach the finale.

This year, the gamified competition was conducted virtually, over a period of 2 months that invited participants to share their ideas towards addressing five futuristic problems around investments, lending, and insurance segments to build ideas and solutions for solving an unforeseen problem or leverage a possible opportunity.

Of the top four teams that presented their unique and innovative solutions at the grand finale, Team 'Sharks in Suits' from TAPMI, Manipal emerged as the winner for their digital strategy on leveraging the various products and services of the conglomerate to effectively take it to customers through multiple bundled offerings.

The team won a cash prize of Rs 500,000 and a pre-placement offer from Bajaj Finserv. The runners-up team 'The Blinders' from JBIMS received a cash prize of Rs 300,000 and a pre-placement interview with Bajaj Finserv. They developed a differentiated way of offering wealth management solutions to mass affluent customers by utilizing technology and a low cost investment approach.



"Bajaj Finserv ATOM is an initiative that gives us an opportunity to peek into the future and be ready for it today! We have been overwhelmed with the response received this season and have witnessed some futuristic ideas coming from these young talents that we're keen to develop upon. We plan to transform this program as an incubator for talent, to engage with young and bright minds and nurture them into future leaders. I heartily congratulate the winners and appreciate their concerted efforts and hard work towards making this a success," said Deepak Reddy, Group Head - Human Resources, Bajaj Finserv, commenting on the occasion.

ATOM, a unique un-case study program launched in 2018, across the top management institutes in India including the IIM's (at Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Calcutta, Indore, Kozhikode, and Lucknow), FMS, ISB, IMT, JBIMS, MDI, NMIMS, TAPMI, SP Jain, XLRI and SIBM. The program is part of Bajaj Finserv's Group Level Management Trainee Program (GYLP) that identify and build future leaders.

To know more, please visit www.bajajfinservatom.com.

Bajaj Finserv Limited is the holding company for the businesses dealing with financial services of the Bajaj Group. Its insurance joint ventures with Allianz SE, Germany, namely Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Company Limited and Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company Limited are engaged in life and general insurance business respectively. Its subsidiary Bajaj Finance Limited is a deposit-taking Non-Banking Finance Company engaged in consumer finance, SME finance and commercial lending and wealth management.

To know more, please visit www.bajajfinserv.in.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

