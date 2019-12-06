Bajaj Finserv's new campaign promotes comfortable borrowing through Flexi Personal Loan

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] Dec 6 (ANI/BusinessWire India): While personal loans are easy to apply for and offer ample funds to tackle your needs, you may be wondering whether you should borrow to start with.

Timing is also a key, as repayment of a loan taken to meet unplanned expenses during tough times or manage over-the-top spends during festive seasons, may weigh heavy on your pocket.

This is where the Bajaj Finserv Flexi Personal Loan is a perfect solution to meet all your financial goals. The company has launched a 15-day digital marketing campaign #LoanFlexibleHai to drive awareness about this product.

This type of loan offers a great deal of convenience in that you get access to funds on the go, anytime you need finances. This way, you can meet unpredictable expenses or use the funds in installments for a variety of expenses, be it your child's education, a wedding, home renovation, or anything else.

Continue reading to know why the Bajaj Finserv Flexi Personal Loan is the answer to uncertainty when it comes to whether and when to borrow.

Get instant, unrestricted access to a high loan amount

On opting for a Bajaj Finserv Flexi Personal Loan, you get financing of up to Rs 25 lakh, sans collateral, that you can use as and when you want without any restrictions. You can use a part of your loan to manage sudden home renovation expenses, another to plan a quick New Year's getaway and a third to tend to a medical emergency. Further, while you borrow as many times you desire from the approved sanction, you are charged interest only on the amounts actually utilised.

Enjoy a hassle-free application process to tackle unplanned expenses

What makes a Flexi Personal Loan a viable option for emergency and over-the-top spends is that you get funding via a hassle-free application process. In fact, once you meet the simple eligibility criteria of age, employment, and salary, and produce the necessary documents, you are all set to access funding on the go. This is because Bajaj Finserv disburses finances within 24 hours of approval and you can borrow subsequently, in parts, without needing to make fresh applications.

Save up to 45 per cent on EMI repayments by opting for interest-only EMIs

Impromptu borrowing and growing EMI payments may deter you from opting for a loan. However, the Flexi Personal Loan facility has a solution to this. It permits interest-only EMI repayment for the initial part of the tenor. This brings down your monthly outgo by up to 45 per cent. Further, you can space out your EMIs over a tenor of up to 60 months and so, enjoy financial flexibility and ease of repayment hand in hand.

Make part-payments when you can to reduce your net payments

Flexi Personal Loans facilitate repayment even further by charging nil extra charges on part-prepayments. So, the next time you receive a bonus, an appraisal or earn proceeds from an investment, you can repay a portion of the principal and thereby, bring down your net interest payments.

What's more, to access these convenience facilities you needn't visit a branch nearby; you can simply login to the customer portal Experia. Similarly, you can check your pre-approved offer to get funding through a customised deal and enjoy instant approval upon sharing basic details too.

Now that you know how a Flexi Personal Loan from Bajaj Finserv is one of the best and most convenient financial options, make the most of the #LoanFlexibleHai campaign running right now. Here, you can participate in the game that helps you discover more about the Flexi Loan and how it can fit seamlessly into your lifestyle, whether it is upping your budget for a known goal or tackling an unforeseen expense. Click here to play and know more!

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

