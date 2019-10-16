Bajaj Finserv
Bajaj Finserv's Sparkling Diwali: Avail great offers on business Loans for Doctors

Oct 16, 2019

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 16 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending arm of Bajaj Finserv, is running an exclusive offer on Loan for Doctors. With the festive season just around the corner, every doctor is sure to have a full schedule. To offer financing that keeps pace with their busy lifestyle and addresses myriad needs at once, Bajaj Finance Limited is offering a suite of Loans for Doctors.
When doctors apply for a loan from now until November 5, 2019, they stand a chance to win exclusive offers and gifts! They can win a trip to Abu Dhabi, gift vouchers worth Rs 5,000 or a Doxper pen subscription to enrich their personal and professional life. While a trip to Abu Dhabi makes for a nice year-end getaway, the Doxper pen subscription allows medical professionals to digitise their patient records on the go and access them more easily too! To be eligible for the offer simply apply for the Bajaj Finserv Business Loan for Doctors by the deadline.
Benefits every doctor can enjoy
Apart from these exciting prizes, here are the benefits that doctors get when they opt for Bajaj Finserv's Business Loan for Doctors:
Collateral-free sanction of up to Rs 37 lakh
The Business Loan for Doctors is rewarding in every way as customers can use it to finance any number of business-related expenses. Considering the fact that the healthcare sector in India is witnessing an upswing, doctors can take advantage of the scenario and use the loan to expand the reach of their services. With the sanction, they can hire specialised staff, expand their clinic to a second location, and buy or upgrade their medical equipment.
Quick application and approval
Thanks to the minimal documentation requirements and relaxed eligibility criteria, applying for this business loan is easy and hassle-free for all doctors. To qualify, a doctor only needs to meet the post-qualification experience terms and submit basic KYC documents along with medical registration certification.
Long repayment window
A lengthy loan tenor is a key to maintaining healthy business capital. With this loan, doctors can ensure easy repayment, opting for a tenor between 12 to 72 months based on their capabilities. This helps them arrive at an EMI that they can safely manage without putting any strain on their working capital or cash flow.
Financial freedom via the Flexi Loan facility
Bajaj Finance Limited also offers the Flexi Loan facility, with which doctors can borrow from the sanction multiple times, in parts, as and when required. They pay interest only on the amount they've withdrawn and not the entire sanction. This allows doctors to boost working capital during lean periods or meet other periodic needs seamlessly. For further flexibility, a doctor can choose to pay interest-only EMIs through the tenor and repay the principal at the end of the tenor.
All of the above terms greatly complement every doctor's needs. Further, thanks to the lenient eligibility criteria, a customer doesn't have to undergo tedious application formalities and can benefit from a fast sanction, straight to his/her bank account. To access finance even quicker, doctors can check their pre-approved offer, unlock a customised deal and get instant approval.
